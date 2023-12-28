NFL Commentator Tony Romo Called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s 'Wife'—Again!

Tony Romo just can't seem to get it right when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. In a recent blunder during the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-CBS commentator, mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce's wife for the second time in a row.

Swift, 34, was spotted cheering on her boyfriend Kelce, 34, during the second quarter of the game. However, Romo, in his excitement, slipped up once again, saying, "And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend." This echoed a similar mistake he made in the Bills-Chiefs game the previous week when he declared, "As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience. Er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"

Tony Romo correcting his slip calling Taylor Swift the wife instead of girlfriend.



Jim Nantz throwing Romo some shade about going down the same road, referencing the former QB’s relationship with singer Jessica Simpson. pic.twitter.com/08WYWFV7ng — Montana Max 🧇🏡 (@MaxHeadblog) December 25, 2023

The mix-up didn't go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to share their reactions. One user humorously questioned if Romo knew something the public didn't, tweeting, "@tonyromo know something we don’t? Or care about really but he just called #TaylorSwift @tkelce‘s wife." Another fan playfully suggested that Romo might be manifesting something with his repeated errors, stating, "Tony Romo gotta be manifesting something based on how many times he’s referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife." Despite the lighthearted response from some fans, others found Romo's repetitive mistake less amusing. One user on X criticized the commentator, saying, "Tony Romo constantly being like Ohh hey there’s Travis Kelce’s wife I mean girlfriend' is old. Let Taylor Swift watch the game and cheer without being cringey."

Tony Romo referred to Taylor Swift as Kelce's wife. No pressure 👀 #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/W6WpMN0c5F — Caleb (@CapitalCaleb) December 25, 2023

The Christmas Day game was not just a sports event for Swift; it was also a family affair. Swift spent the holiday in Kansas City, supporting Kelce alongside her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, who made a festive appearance dressed as Santa Claus. Taylor showcased her chic holiday style, wearing a black and gray plaid miniskirt, a red sweater, black tights, black heeled loafers, and a black bomber jacket from her friend Gigi Hadid's brand Guest in Residence. Completing her look, Swift wore a Santa hat with the number '87,' representing Kelce's jersey number, as per People.

hey tony romo, how much did you get paid to call taylor swift travis kelce’s wife yet again? as for anyone else who buys this travis kelce and taylor swift “romance” — have you actually listened to these lyrics? i feel like a broken record here. #NFL #ChiefsKingdom #LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/hUzwRZRTph — holly flower (@thatsthefunofme) December 25, 2023

Romo's 'wife' remark became even more glaring as Kelce achieved a career milestone during the game, making his 900th career reception, as per Forbes. As the cameras captured Swift cheering for Kelce, Romo's word slip prompted play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz to jokingly remark, "You've been down that road with that before."

Thus, this repeated mix-up has turned into a running joke, with fans wondering if Romo is inadvertently hinting at something more between the pop superstar and the NFL tight end. Whether it's a manifestation of an engagement or just a case of mistaken titles, Romo's commentaries continue to keep fans entertained and guessing about the true nature of Swift and Kelce's relationship.

