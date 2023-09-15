Newsom mocked DeSantis and McCarthy during an on-stage interview, all while praising President Joe Biden's achievements. Newsom's staunch support of Biden isn't completely selfless and will likely help the governor politically in the long run. In the same breath, he isn't excusing Democrats for their lack of enthusiasm for their party's leader but encouraging them to unite behind Joe Biden.

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for pursuing the impeachment of President Joe Biden, mocking the effort as "student government" and accusing McCarthy of neglecting important issues in his district, including a high murder rate and... pic.twitter.com/1APUB6PbDy — Mr Hernandez (@mr_hernandez247) September 13, 2023

Over the course of the last year, Newsom repeatedly criticized Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for their stances on gun control and abortion. At the California Museum in Sacramento, Newsom recently gave an interview to POLITICO in front of a live audience of Democratic and Republican state legislators, lobbyists, and reporters. On Tuesday, he labeled DeSantis as 'belly-flopped' and said, "He’s belly-flopped. He’s belly-flopped. The best thing that could happen to DeSantis is tomorrow, he packs it in, keeps his money, and fights another day."

For Newsom, the failure of DeSantis's campaign may be attributed to the former governor's decision to prioritize cultural conflict concerns like business diversity initiatives and educational curriculum above "the complete disaster" of homeowners' insurance problems facing the state. He further added, "He thought it was more important to threaten librarians by criminalizing banned books, banned speech. He has only himself to blame that he prioritized those issues over the issues that truly matter to the American people."

Newsom on his debate with DeSantis:



Todd: Hannity still moderating it? You’re ok with that?



Newsom: It’s two against one. Bring it on pic.twitter.com/dQcQqSSZwM — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2023

He also took aim at McCarthy, saying that his performance has been a "dramatic decline" compared to that of Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House. McCarthy's Bakersfield, he claimed, was the "murder capital" of the state. The speaker then poked fun at McCarthy for going back on his word and not making the choice to start impeachment investigations on his own, as McCarthy had promised to do.

🚨BREAKING: Gavin Newsom says he’s not running in 2024…



He’s supporting Joe Biden… or Kamala if Joe drops out pic.twitter.com/qujW9XjM4O — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) September 8, 2023

The governor of California wholeheartedly embraced his new position as a major Biden surrogate during President Biden's three-day trip through the Bay Area. This trip occurred after Newsom had made his argument in an hour-long interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, which many Democrats believe to be the very center of enemy territory. He angered Democratic leaders not so long ago when he failed to do enough to quell rumors that he intended to challenge Biden for the 2024 candidacy. Then, Newsom further infuriated them by implying that they weren't ready to defend Democratic values like abortion rights from mounting Republican threats. Right now, he's the one leading the attack on behalf of Joe Biden.

California passes “anti-book ban” legislation. It would fine school districts for rejecting textbooks or library books for discriminatory reasons.



Governor Gavin Newsom: “California is the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to… pic.twitter.com/8YkuCnGZKg — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2023

Even more noteworthy is the fact that a Biden aide was praising Newsom and sharing this praise with a reporter. The Biden rep said, referring to the Fox News interview, "He's good at making an argument. It's the kind of work you want surrogates doing. You want as many capable messengers as possible, singing from the same sheet together." The Biden advisor also added that they view Newsom as, "incredibly effective surrogate, and he has shown himself to be more than willing to do whatever the campaign needs, whether it is media, whether it is fundraising, whether it is helping mobilization efforts."

