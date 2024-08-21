New Book Reveals What Queen Elizabeth II 'Particularly Disliked' About Donald Trump

The late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't really fond of the former President Donald Trump as he portrayed it in the past. Craig Brown's book A Voyage Around The Queen has revealed how the late British monarch despised the politician and businessman. According to the book, the Queen thought Trump was "very rude."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Detailing one "particularly disliked" behavior of the American businessman, she shared, how his looking through her and over her shoulder made her weary and irritated around him. According to Daily Mail, Brown's serialized final installment revealed what the Queen felt about her American guests. Brown wrote, "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude.' She particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."

This is not news to a single British person who knew precisely what the Queen thought of Donald Trump everytime they saw her face in his company: pic.twitter.com/Ri50kU7BTr — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 20, 2024

Detailing further, the author wrote, "She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" Furthermore, he noted how Trump's views were exactly opposite of the Queen's. "For his part, Donald Trump was confident he had been her favorite guest ever. 'There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time,' he later told America's Fox News," Brown noted.

A biographer claims she said these things. How odd that they sound so unlike her manner of speaking. — GreatRightAngel (@GreatRightAngle) August 20, 2024

Trump reportedly complained saying, "We were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hadn't had so much fun in 25 years. Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun… I feel I know her so well and she certainly knows me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship with the United Kingdom." The duo had met twice as the Queen hosted him in the UK. It was around the time when "soft diplomacy" was being devised by the UK as the monarchy barely plays any role in the government formation. However, the relationships established by the British royal family could ease and arrange good ties with foreign governments.

The only surprise is that her thoughts have been confirmed. It was clear that Trump was rude and it’s obvious that Melania doesn’t want to be with him. — Andy (@randrewbuchan) August 19, 2024

Claiming his meet with the Queen a success, the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections said, "I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you understand that feeling, it’s a good feeling," as reported by HuffPost. The ex-POTUS also added, "We had a period where we were talking solid, straight, I didn’t even know who the other people at the table were, never spoke to them." Trump also broke the royal protocol during his visit to the UK. According to Teen Vogue, he walked ahead of the Queen many times and even made her wait for ten minutes during a moment.