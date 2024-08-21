Netizens Viciously Attack Blake Lively’s Reaction to a Fan-Given Friendship Bracelet

Many people are still bitter over Blake Lively's recent interaction with a fan, and now she's in the middle of yet another drama. The actress was seen at the London premiere of It Ends With Us earlier this month, as caught in a TikTok video that has since gone viral. In the clip, Lively accepted a pink beaded bracelet as a gift from an unknown source and expressed her gratitude before passing it on.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lia Toby

Lively told the fan, "Thank you so much. That’s so sweet. I’m going to put it here because it doesn’t go with my outfit, but I will wear it later." On the other hand, Isabela Ferrer, who received the friendship bracelet from the same admirer, wasted no time donning it. More than 4 million people have seen the video and Lively's response to the fan has been criticized widely. A lot of people noticed that the bracelet was a good match for her ensemble, and some even went so far as to label her 'Regina George' from Mean Girls.

Can’t stop thinking about how Blake Lively wouldn’t put that friendship bracelet on for ONE SECOND to appease the fan and then just take it off when she walked away 😭😭😭 — victoria (@victoriakusy) August 18, 2024

One user commented, "Hahaha I love how all these stations are showing us the real Blake!" Another user pointed out, "Ok but I would def still wear it even if it didn't go with my outfit." Immediate comparisons were made between Lively and Ferrer as one individual pointed out in the comment section, "I am sorry but the difference between them like if Blake didnt want to wear it she could of taken it off after but nah she made an excuse when it literally matched her fit." Someone else deemed Lively "unlikable" and included, "Blake lively made herself so unlikable with this press tour alone it's almost poetic."

And the hits keep coming. Being seen for who she truly is now. She is in her self absorbed tone deaf era. — ~Bailey~ (@bubbabailey72) August 16, 2024

In addition, Lively had several admirers who spoke up for her. One of her admirers jotted down, "Why did she have to wear a cheap-ass beaded bracelet just cause someone gave it to her. She’s doing a red carpet and being photographed lol she said thank you for it yall reach." Another fan shared a similar sentiment, "I mean she's just being honest. keep your janky jewelry away from me." A different supporter mentioned, "Yall reaching so much. Let her wear what she wants. Some like to please others and kiss ass cuz they’re being filmed and others would rather stay real. Y'all need to chill a bit."

Nevertheless, the resurfacing of Lively's previous remarks and interviews has put her in the spotlight this past week. Despite efforts to downplay her negative publicity, Lively was once again the target of criticism when she joked her way out of a serious subject of domestic abuse. In the movie, It Ends With Us Blake plays flower shop owner Lily Bloom, and the tale follows her as she deals with her violent relationship with Justin Kincaid's character, Ryle Kincaid. The focus of the movie is the generational cycle of domestic abuse.

Last week, Lively and her co-star Brandon Sklenar were approached by reporter Jake Hamilton at a virtual press junket. In a serious tone, Hamilton wanted to know how Lively felt about the 'theme of the movie' and "What’s the best way for them to be able to talk to you about this. How would you recommend they go about it?" Surprisingly, Lively responded in a sarcastic tone, "Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number. Or, like, location share?! I could just location-share you and then we could …"

