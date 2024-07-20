Netizens Trash Don Jr. for Calling Daughter Kai ‘Sexy’: "The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree"

Donald Trump Jr. has sparked outrage online after referring to his 17-year-old daughter Kai Madison Trump as 'sexy' in a TikTok video. The incident occurred as the father-daughter duo prepared for their appearances at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. In the video, which has since gone viral with over 5.1 million views, Trump Jr. was seen getting makeup applied alongside Kai. He turned to the camera and asked, "Kai, what do you think? Getting makeup, make me look sexy like you?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The comment immediately drew criticism from netizens, many of whom found it inappropriate and reminiscent of similar remarks made by former President Donald Trump about his own daughter, Ivanka Trump. @ChrisDJackson shared the video, captioning it, "OMG. Donald Trump Jr. just called his daughter sexy. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, does it?" In line with the reaction on social media being swift and largely negative, @BonneHellcat expressed disbelief, saying, "They're so inappropriate across the board. Who says these things to their daughters?"

OMG. Donald Trump Jr. just called his daughter sexy.



The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, does it? 🤮 pic.twitter.com/XzSO0wn3l7 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 18, 2024

@thetonymichaels didn't mince words, accusing Trump Jr. of 'sexualizing his daughter.' @AmiriKing, identifying as a conservative father, commented, "I dunno. I'm a conservative and father of 5 daughters. This would never come out of my mouth." Echoing the same sentiment, @DoppRobin said, "This family has no healthy sexual boundaries when it comes to their daughters."

Vile, repulsive weirdo — Kerri Hope (@khope199) July 18, 2024

@evofuse didn't hold back, saying, "Gross!! Saying your daughter is pretty is fine but saying she is sexy means you find her sexually attractive. An absolutely disgusting family for sure." Similarly, @wingfieldthe3rd questioned their credibility: "This man is having makeup applied to him while making sexual remarks about his daughter. These are the people who want to tell you what is morally right and wrong."

They’re so inappropriate across the board.



Who says these things to their daughters?🤦🏼‍♀️ — Ⓐ ⚔️ Ðҽʋι L Ðҽ Bσɳҽʂ 👄 Ⓥ (@BonneHellcat) July 18, 2024

However, some users defended Trump Jr., suggesting the comment was taken out of context. @CrazyFenaker argued, "This clip seems fine to me. Junior is just complimenting his daughter which seems appropriate in the moment and one I'm sure she loved. Kids that age can be fairly sensitive, particularly before a national appearance." @sweetcarolinatv also downplayed the incident, stating, "He's clowning around with his daughter. Not showering with her."

Why "sexy" of all words? 😭 not "pretty, cute, beautiful" but SEXY? Bro that's your kid man that is weird 😭 but then again he's heard his dad say it about his sister — フーリ (FOOLY URAMESHI) 🤙🏽 (@ChrissaSJE) July 19, 2024

The controversy comes amid the Republican National Convention, where Kai made her political debut with a speech praising her grandfather, Trump. She stated, "He’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

This incident has reignited discussions about the Trump family's history of making questionable comments about their female relatives. Former President Trump has faced similar scrutiny for remarks about his daughter Ivanka. In a 2006 interview on The View, he discussed how he'd feel if Ivanka posed for Playboy, claiming she had a 'very nice figure' and that if she weren't his daughter, 'perhaps I'd be dating her,' as per Newsweek.