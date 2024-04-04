Netizens Slam ‘Victim’ Trump for Saying He ‘Did Nothing Wrong': 'Even Sell-Out Cops Started Laughing'

Former President Donald Trump’s legal battles have once again grabbed headlines, this time with his payment of a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case. This move comes after a series of legal maneuvers and public statements that have drawn widespread criticism and mockery online.

Trump: So many people get away with it… I'm the only one that has to put up a bond. I put up a bond but I didn't do anything wrong. I had to put up a bond this morning for $175 million, I did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/Xts7sh3Jzs — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2024

The saga began when Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump was liable for a scheme spanning a decade, where the value of Trump Organization assets was allegedly inflated to secure favorable loans. This ruling mandated Trump to pay a hefty sum of $354 million in fines plus an additional $110 million in interest. With interest accruing at a staggering rate of $120,000 per day, the total amount owed ballooned to nearly $468.1 million by the deadline.

Even the sell-out cops started laughing when he said he didn't do anything wrong. — aka stardust (@a_k_a_stardust) April 2, 2024

As per The Hill, facing this enormous financial burden, Trump’s legal team struggled to find a surety company willing to cover such a substantial bond. After approaching over 30 companies without success, Trump received an unexpected reprieve when a panel of State Appellate Division judges granted him a 10-day extension and reduced the bond amount to $175 million. Trump’s subsequent announcement on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he would comply with the court’s decision and post the bond ignited a wave of reactions on the internet.

Guys not even breathing he's trying to speak so fast.



Someone got into Jr's Coke lmao — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) April 2, 2024

However, amid all this, netizens wasted no time in mocking Trump for his claims of innocence and victimization. One user sarcastically commented, “It was yesterday. He posted the bond yesterday. My Bompa would do this at the end. "This morning" could have been anytime in the last month. Or 1954.”

For a guy who never does anything wrong, he sure seems to do a lot of wrong. — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) April 2, 2024

Another added, “Guys not even breathing he's trying to speak so fast. Someone got into Jr's Coke lmao.” A third exclaimed, “Even the sell-out cops started laughing when he said he didn't do anything wrong.” A fourth added, “Embarrassing all those guys on stage, clapping for him like that. JFC. Pathetic.”

As per The Independent, Trump's repeated denials of any wrongdoing and accusations of a 'witch hunt' orchestrated by his enemies further fueled online criticism. He said, “I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG!... These Radical Left Lunatics and Communists ask me to pay a ridiculous and completely unheard-of fine of over $450,000,000 only because they saw a similar amount in my bank account. I had intended to use much of that hard earned money on running for President. They don’t want me to do that – ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

One user pointed out the absurdity of Trump's claims, stating, “Lying as always. He was already found guilty of wrongdoing and on top of that, he was given a lighter bond to pay than any regular schmoe would have. He's gotten it EASY.” A second echoed the same emotion: “I did nothing wrong I just defrauded New York out of half a billion dollars.” A third added, “People talk about a "victim mentality". This man PERSONIFIES it.” While some continue to support him staunchly, many others view his actions and statements with skepticism and derision.