Netizens Slam Logan and Jake Paul for 'Bidding' $12M on Trump's Assassination Hat: 'Tasteless'

While Donald Trump's assassination attempt was a matter of concern for America, the Paul brothers had an entirely different take on the event. Social media influencer Logan Paul appeared on the podcast Impaulsive with host (and brother) Jake Paul, and during a discussion on the shooting incident that took place in Butler, Logan offered the Republican front-runner $2 million to buy the hat he wore during the attempt at his life on July 13, 2024. Jake said he would 'legitimately' offer up to $12 million, but, the internet labeled it 'tasteless.'

@MarcoRizzolo called out the brothers, "The dumbing down of society by social media influencers." A different X user, @RiponMahmoood, dragged Logan's alleged Crypto scam into the discussion, "[He] has 6 million to pay for some red hat but won't pay back his loyal fan who he scammed." @Freetraffik420 echoed a similar sentiment, "So he cannot pay the Crypto scam victims but he can waste 12mln." @behindyousidney trashed him, "Logan Paul sucks." @PrinceOfDoge slammed, "This is so tasteless."

Meanwhile, other people thought the bid wasn't valid since the hat is priceless and deserves to be in a museum. @Brameyyy commented, "That hat will be in a museum long after we are gone." "Put the hat in a museum," echoed @RICHTVLIVE. @BroqLee claimed, "That hat would be THE LEGENDARY COLLECTIBLE." @X_Matt_X_ added, "You know, I was thinking about that hat too. That right there is going to be a piece of American History worthy of a museum. If you do manage to buy, never give that up."

The former president was shot by a lone gunman during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally while delivering a speech to the MAGA crowd in a potential assassination. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was apparently planning his way to kill the Republican front-runner before the November elections. But his attempt failed, and Crooks instead got fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper, per ABC News.

However, (Logan) Paul seems to be more interested in discussing his bid to endorse Trump. The influencer said he'd like to buy the hat the politician was wearing during the assassination attempt for $2 million during the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast. The brothers were also joined by their mom, Patricia Stepnick, for the episode, as per Newsweek.

29-year-old Logan said, "Tell Trump, $2 million for the hat he was wearing for the attempted assassination and my full endorsement. Not that he needs it, but that's my offer." His 27-year-old brother Jake added, "That's your bid? My bid is $3 million," to which Logan upped the bid, "Then I'll do $4 [million]." Jake finally proposed, "I would legitimately pay, with the current money I have now; my max out would be like, I would pay $12 million," and Logan then joked about going 'halfsies.'

Meanwhile, since Trump survived the attack, there has been plenty of merchandise featuring him raising his fist after surviving the bullet, including his limited-edition sneakers with his face soaked in blood and the words 'Fight Fight Fight' on them. However, it's unclear whether the Trump campaign is willing, if at all, to sell off the historic MAGA hat.