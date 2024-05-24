Netizens Slam Kris Jenner for Having Let Khloe Kardashian Drive As a 14-Year-Old Without License

The Kardashians' fans have called out Kris Jenner for allowing a teenage Khloe Kardashian to drive without a license. The season 5 premiere of the family's reality drama revealed how the Good American founder stepped up as a sister to take on the responsibility of driving her siblings home from school as a teenager. However, netizens blamed the 'momager' for letting this happen to Khloe.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

The 39-year-old revealed during the first episode of the Hulu show that dropped on Thursday, May 23, 2024, that her mother lied to her about having a license. She also revealed that once she had to drive her "drunk" mom home when she was barely 14, per The Sun. However, fans on Reddit slammed the 68-year-old for "traumatizing" Khloe at a tender age.

One user, u/Icy_Chemist_5693, referred to Khloe as the "Cinderella" of the family, "Khloe really was Cinderella in that household… Getting pulled out of school and driving cars at 14 to take care of the children…" Another fan, u/jean_nina_clara, sympathized with "poor" Khloe, "That story Khloe told about driving when Kris was drunk was insane!!! For real, poor Khloe."

The cool mom isn’t always the same as a good mom. — RocksRoxs™ (@RocksRoxs) May 23, 2024

This fan, u/CatstronautOnDuty, echoed the sentiments and "Yeah! It sound like something that would traumatized any teenagers, and Kris was just laughing at it." u/BFierce20 called Kris a terrible mother, "Kris really is a terrible mother my God. Having your 15-year-old drive you 'cause you're drunk. She really treated Khloe like the throwaway child."

Meanwhile, a fan, u/Difficult_Ad_3592, could relate to Khloe's predicament being a child of an alcoholic mother, and narrated, "I know it's been mentioned a few times but the young Khloe driving Kris drunk and puking conversation…. As the child of an alcoholic mother, this scene resonated with me and was honestly so real. The way that Kris is oblivious, unable to accept blame, laughing while Khloe and Scott clearly have other thoughts about the situation."

Apparently, the Kardashian matriarch tricked the media personality into thinking she had a government license to drive at age 14. In the first episode, Khloe and Jenner visited Scott Disick and asked about his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason. While Disick tells them how excited the boy is to receive a car Grandma Jenner promised him, Khloe recalls she was already driving by that age.

However, the mother of two also noted her mother's deception, "You lied to me and said that I had a government license," Khloe alleged. "You're the one that told me I was allowed to take the kids to school." While Disick was shocked at the revelation, Jenner kept laughing throughout and confessed, "A government-issued license in the state of California is something I think I made up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Furthermore, Khloe recalled a specific incident where she drove her "shit-faced" mother back home in the car when she suddenly threw up, which shot back at her, and her most expensive clothing item (as per the standards back then) got ruined, "I'm 15, this is a lot for me," she admitted, per E! News.