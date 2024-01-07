Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star known for her role in The Kardashians, has always been an advocate for body positivity. However, she once found herself in a controversy that left some netizens questioning her dedication to the cause. Back in 2022, in an ad campaign for SKIMS featuring Victoria's Secret models, Kardashian faced accusations of digitally altering photos. It turned out that Tyra Banks' figure was used in the advertisement. This revelation raised concerns, particularly considering the campaign's emphasis on promoting inclusivity through the "SKIMS Fits Everybody collection." It's ironic to promote body positivity while being accused of manipulating body images. This contradiction didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

I doubt it Fenty is thriving and they are super woke. Victoria secret just lost customers to Rihanna and Kim kardashian who have genuine woke brand not some rebranding to try to appeal. Victoria secrets is uncool. — oscura mujer nueva (@TimmyVariant) November 7, 2023

Kardashian, a mother of four, has personally experienced body shaming, particularly during her pregnancy with North West. In 2021, as mentioned by Screen Rant, she openly talked about how online trolls attacking her appearance during her pregnancy affected her. It significantly impacted her self-esteem. She said that she managed to overcome insecurities about her body and embraced her curves.

Victoria secret was in crisis, they were thinking of their rebrand @KimKardashian just snatched them their OG angels #skims pic.twitter.com/3Lj6GdMOMP — leandre koffi (@leandek15) October 23, 2023

Kardashian has always faced many accusations of promoting beauty standards. Back in 2018, she launched a fragrance campaign that claimed to be "body positive." The campaign featured images of women with stretch marks. However, people on social media quickly pointed out the perceived contradiction. They accused Kardashian of using Photoshop to present a version of body positivity. In 2020, there were allegations that Kardashian had edited her daughter North's pictures to make her look thinner. Even though a source close to Kardashian denied altering her children's images, skepticism persisted, especially considering celebrities who have been involved in controversies.

In another controversy, a SKIMS commercial featuring Kim showcased a distortion in her finger while she was promoting her shapewear line. Eagle-eyed viewers, such as TikTok user Alex Kelly, quickly noticed this editing mistake and started questioning how it could have been overlooked. The video has gained millions of views, and many others in the media have joined in criticizing Kardashian for what appears to be another editing blunder.

& we can’t be surprised that most people would think of shapewear when referencing this clothing line since kim kardashian has faced a lot of criticism for being a terrible role model to young girls when it comes to image. if i’m being honest, there are better brands out there. — lu ⛓️ martins 🍵🌸🍅🍁🐶 @idk bro (@lumartinscos) December 19, 2023

Digital creator Charlotte Peirce, referencing the video on Twitter and Instagram, lambasted Kardashian for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, as reported by News Week. Peirce argued that such editing contributes to an unhealthy comparison of impressionable minds, emphasizing the importance of media literacy. Motivational speaker Kenzie Brenna echoed these sentiments, expressing disappointment and sadness over Kardashian's apparent reliance on digital enhancements.

I just don’t understand why women agree to be with him when his intention is always to turn them into Kim kardashian lmao. Imagine being with someone who you know has plans to make “edits” that’s so weird. https://t.co/BueLs1nxdL — Black Ben Carson (@wetdishsoap) January 4, 2024

The backlash against Kardashian on the internet goes beyond criticism. Many users are raising concerns about the legality of advertising. These discussions also highlighted worries about the impact on health among young girls and women. Fans are urging the fashion mogul to be more authentic, emphasizing that striving for ideals can contribute to illnesses related to body image.

The Kardashian family has been accused of using photoshopping techniques that include other celebrity influencers of the family as well. As the controversy surrounding the SKIMS advertisement unfolds, netizens are eager to hear a response from Kardashian or her team regarding the allegations and concerns raised by viewers.

