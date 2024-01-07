INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad

By Shraddha
Published on : 20:00 PST, Jan 6, 2024
Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star known for her role in The Kardashians, has always been an advocate for body positivity. However, she once found herself in a controversy that left some netizens questioning her dedication to the cause. Back in 2022, in an ad campaign for SKIMS featuring Victoria's Secret models, Kardashian faced accusations of digitally altering photos. It turned out that Tyra Banks' figure was used in the advertisement. This revelation  raised concerns, particularly considering the campaign's emphasis on promoting inclusivity through the "SKIMS Fits Everybody collection." It's ironic to promote body positivity while being accused of manipulating body images. This contradiction didn't go unnoticed by her followers.

 

Also Read: Here’s How Kim Kardashian Threw Shade at Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori’s NSFW Pictures

 

Kardashian, a mother of four, has personally experienced body shaming, particularly during her pregnancy with North West. In 2021, as mentioned by Screen Rant, she openly talked about how online trolls attacking her appearance during her pregnancy affected her. It significantly impacted her self-esteem. She said that she managed to overcome insecurities about her body and embraced her curves.

 

 

Kardashian has always faced many accusations of promoting beauty standards. Back in 2018, she launched a fragrance campaign that claimed to be "body positive." The campaign featured images of women with stretch marks. However, people on social media quickly pointed out the perceived contradiction. They accused Kardashian of using Photoshop to present a version of body positivity. In 2020, there were allegations that Kardashian had edited her daughter North's pictures to make her look thinner. Even though a source close to Kardashian denied altering her children's images, skepticism persisted, especially considering celebrities who have been involved in controversies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Also Read: An Angry North West, 10, 'Ripped' Mom Kim Kardashian's Expensive Furniture to Meet Dad Kanye West

 

In another controversy, a SKIMS commercial featuring Kim showcased a distortion in her finger while she was promoting her shapewear line. Eagle-eyed viewers, such as TikTok user Alex Kelly, quickly noticed this editing mistake and started questioning how it could have been overlooked. The video has gained millions of views, and many others in the media have joined in criticizing Kardashian for what appears to be another editing blunder.

 

Also Read: Expert Thinks Kim Kardashian Would Be 'Happy' if Kanye and Bianca Censori Start a Family Together

Digital creator Charlotte Peirce, referencing the video on Twitter and Instagram, lambasted Kardashian for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards, as reported by News Week. Peirce argued that such editing contributes to an unhealthy comparison of impressionable minds, emphasizing the importance of media literacy. Motivational speaker Kenzie Brenna echoed these sentiments, expressing disappointment and sadness over Kardashian's apparent reliance on digital enhancements.

 

 

The backlash against Kardashian on the internet goes beyond criticism. Many users are raising concerns about the legality of advertising. These discussions also highlighted worries about the impact on health among young girls and women. Fans are urging the fashion mogul to be more authentic, emphasizing that striving for ideals can contribute to illnesses related to body image.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

 

The Kardashian family has been accused of using photoshopping techniques that include other celebrity influencers of the family as well. As the controversy surrounding the SKIMS advertisement unfolds, netizens are eager to hear a response from Kardashian or her team regarding the allegations and concerns raised by viewers.

More from Inquisitr

10 Times Kim Kardashian Tore Her Sisters Into Pieces with Her Savage Attitude on 'KUWTK'

Kanye West Posts Wife Bianca Censori's NSFW Pics After Slamming Kim Kardashian for ‘Over Sexualizing’

Share this article: Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad
Kim Kardashian
More from Inquisitr