Netizens Mock Republicans for Putting Bandages on Ears to Support Trump: "Make It Make Sense"

In a bizarre show of unity, attendees of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday took to wearing bandages on their ears to support former President Donald Trump after he was hurt in an assassination attempt that transpired on July 13, in a Butler Pennsylvania rally. With a bullet grazing his right ear, Trump sported a bandage at the convention, prompting many supporters to borrow the look. This ignited a wave of ridicule and disbelief across the internet.

They refused to wear a mask during COVID-19 but were quick to put one over their ear—make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/uqbOR4DU3B — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) July 18, 2024

An X user penned, “They refused to wear a mask during COVID-19 but were quick to put one over their ear—make it make sense.” In agreement, another tweeted, “They NEVER showed solidarity when school children and teachers got shot and killed, but [showed] solidarity with a man who got nicked.” Reiterating similar sentiments, a netizen opined, “This hilarious family. You've got to admit.”

They NEVER showed solidarity when school children and teachers got shot and killed, but solidarity with a man who got nicked. — 🪴Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) July 18, 2024

Another quipped, “It’s like watching a live version of a Simpsons episode.” Despite the mockery, Trump supporters defended the act. One delegate, Joe Neglia from Arizona, described the ear bandage as ‘the newest fashion trend,’ predicting that “everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon.” Another staunch supporter argued, “This is voluntary (ear bandages), the other was forced (COVID-19 masks). I can explain it to you, but I can't understand it for you.” Chiming in, another stressed, "It’s called humor. These happy people are enjoying themselves. You wouldn’t understand. The Left is not allowed to experience joy.”

It’s like watching a live version of a Simpsons episode 😭 — Asst. To The Regional Manager @ Dunder Mifflin (@BeYourOwnSpark) July 18, 2024

As per The Independent, Trump made his first public appearance at the RNC since the attack, entering the Fiserv Forum with chants of ‘USA!’ and ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ The crowd’s enthusiasm was palpable as Trump pumped his fist in the air yet again, much like when he was being carried away by the Secret Service. On Monday night, he formally received the party’s presidential nomination and announced J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential pick.

It’s called humor.



These happy people are enjoying themselves.



You wouldn’t understand.



The Left is not allowed to experience joy. — Variant Swarm (@thefuturebyJC) July 19, 2024

The next day, Trump returned to the convention, still wearing the bandage, to listen to his former rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis endorse him on stage. Reflecting on the incident, he deemed his survival as a ‘miracle.’ On the last day of the Republican convention, in an emotional acceptance speech for his GOP nomination, he stated, "I'm not supposed to be here," as the crowd chanted, "Yes, you are! Yes, you are!" In response, he stated, "Thank you...but I'm not and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Expressing gratitude, he continued, "The amazing thing is that before the shot if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark. And I would not be here tonight. We would not be together...For the rest of my life, I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots that stood bravely on that fateful evening in Pennsylvania."