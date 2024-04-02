Netizens Mock Alina Habba For Calling Trump ‘The Most Ethical American I Know’ in Old Interview

Alina Habba, an attorney representing Donald Trump, garnered attention last year for lauding the ex-president as the epitome of ethical behavior. This commendation came amidst a backdrop of criminal charges leveled against Trump, including accusations of campaign finance violations and mishandling classified information following his presidency, as reported by The Hill. Trump's legal troubles resurfaced in July 2023 when the Justice Department added to their list of accusations; Trump faced allegations of attempting to erase surveillance footage from his estate in South Florida. However, Habba refuted these claims, maintaining her client's innocence.

On Fox News, she said, “When he has his turn in court and when we get to file our papers, you will see that every single video, every single surveillance tape that was requested, was turned over,” as reported by Washington Times. She added, “If President Trump didn’t want something turned over, I assure you, that is something that could have been done, but he never would act like that. He is the most ethical American I know.” Meanwhile, Trump insisted that he was within his rights to access such documents, alleging that the investigation was politically motivated and targeted against him.

The old video of Habba's interview recently resurfaced as netizens on social media mocked the attorney. One user commented, "She will soon be like every other ex-Trump employee or official- regretting everything she said and did in an effort to help someone who discarded her on a whim." Another user said, "Wow, no wonder she agreed to be his lawyer, she is completely dumb and this statement proves it. She should get disbarred along with anyone else that helps this criminal."

Chiming in, a user wrote, "Typo. I think Alina Habba either meant the most unethical or is about to be fired and is now seeking ways to stay on the list of Trump attorneys." Another user added, "Seems she may be an unethical attorney hanging out with some really super evil people...if DJT is the most ethical person she knows." A fifth user asserted, "I just...can't imagine being able to look your family in the eyes after saying things like that. Almost everyone who worked for him and was hired by him calls him a danger. The evidence in ALL of his cases comes from testimony from his own people."

To make matters worse, Habba went on the record to add, “...he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice.” Additionally, the case included a charge related to the military documents Trump claimed to possess during a meeting. Habba asserted that he could not share them as they were not declassified. Standing firm on Trump's innocence, she affirmed that the ex-president would never accept a plea deal.