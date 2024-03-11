Netizens Lash Out After Trump Mocks Biden's Stutter with 'Bring the Country T-T-T-T-T-Together'

Donald Trump, in a familiar display of his distinctive style, kicked off his Georgia rally on Saturday by mocking President Joe Biden's lifelong stutter, drawing swift criticism on social media. The former President has a history of imitating and exaggerating Biden's documented childhood stutter, often as part of his narrative labeling Biden as 'incompetent.' This particular instance occurred (after Biden delivered his State of the Union address) at the Get Out the Vote Rally in Rome, Georgia.

10% of kids stutter. Biden has helped kids who stutter. Trump is pointing and laughing at those kids--YOUR kids--because he's just a vile, vicious bully. pic.twitter.com/padTuFtD1C — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 10, 2024

Trump mockingly said, "I'm gonna bring the country t-t-t-t-together... I'm gonna bring it togetherrrr," as per Newsweek. Online uproar followed his statement. One of them is Lindy Li's opinion, which was shared on Twitter. As a political strategist, Li offered her perspective, "Trump is on stage right now making fun of Biden’s stutter. The right shamed Hunter, a recovering addict. They attacked 83-yr-old Paul Pelosi whose brain was smashed in. They harassed the parents of 6-yr-old Sandy Hook murder victims. GOP has no bottom. They go right through hell," as per Raw Story.

Former CIA analyst Gail Helt commented, "Of course he is. For authoritarians, the cruelty is the point." She then added, "But no matter what happens in November, in 100 years Joe Biden will be recognized as a great man and a great president — an American hero who stood up when it would have been easier to stand down — and his name will be revered. And Donald’s name will only be spoken in contempt if he is remembered at all."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In a statement released on Sunday, TJ Ducklo, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, addressed Trump's mockery. "Thursday night, President Biden spoke about the kind of America he wants for our future — one based on the core values of honesty, decency, dignity, and respect for everyone — values that are unrecognizable to Donald Trump... Trump thinks mocking people and taking away their rights makes him look strong. But it just reveals how weak and insecure he is."

I remember when he mocked the disabled reporter. It should have ended there. — CJSeahorse Mom (@CJSeahorseMom) March 10, 2024

During the majority of his two-hour rally speech, Trump attacked Biden's physical and mental condition and repeated his long list of grievances with his opponents. At the rally, he declared that anything that Biden touches turns to 's***' and called the president's State of the Union address a 'dark, angry rant.' Trump declared, "Joe Biden should not be shouting angrily at America. America should be shouting angrily at Joe Biden."

I'm appalled at Trump mocking Biden's stutter, and by those who found it hilarious, I spent 2 years unable to speak coherently due to radiation, it was the most profoundly humiliating experience , I fought so hard to get my speech back, the cruelty of this man knows no bounds. — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) March 10, 2024

Subsequently, Trump attacked the media, labeling journalists as 'criminals' and implying that his supporters were up against a 'threat from within.' He reserved his most heated statements for immigrants. If elected, he promised to take tough measures against immigration from the moment he took office, calling it “the agony of our people, the plunder of our cities, the sacking of our towns, the violation of our citizens and the conquest of our country.”