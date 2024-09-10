Netizens Gasp at Malia Obama's Real Voice in a Rare Red Carpet Interview: "She Sounds Unique"

Malia Obama, the oldest daughter of former US President Barack Obama, recently promoted her first short film, The Heart, at the 50th Deauville American Film Festival. At the event's opening ceremony, the 26-year-old walked down the red carpet. Interestingly, this was the first exposure to Malia's voice as an adult, and many on the internet were taken aback.

Malia Obama gives rare red carpet interview at the Deauville Festival. pic.twitter.com/iDQ2qNZOhx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2024

Netizens on X (Twitter), praised Malia's voice, deeming it 'unique.' One remarked, "Her voice is so alluring, oh my god," while another added, "Her voice is so soothing." A admirer chimed, "Oh? The Obama? She sounds unique and educated." Others argued that her voice sounded like her dad's. A comment read, "She has her dad's well-spoken voice." In a similar vein, a fan opined, "Something about the way she speaks, it’s so earnest and chill here. I’m enchanted!" A social media user went so far as to call her a mermaid. "Her voice is so beautiful...like this is what I imagine a mermaid would sound like."

her voice is so alluring omg — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) September 7, 2024

Praising her appearance too, several compared her to her famous parents. A supporter posted, "Great to see #MaliaObama stepping into the spotlight and sharing her journey at the #DeauvilleFestival! Always inspiring to see young leaders like her making waves in the film industry." Another exclaimed, "Oh my god, y'all Malia Obama looks so pretty and seems quite classy and sweet! This lady was a baby when we first saw her! I see we haven’t seen anything yet from her! Keep it up!"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Speaking to reporters, the former First Daughter, gushed, "I am so excited." As reported by Page Six, she added, "I have never done anything like this, so [I am] like a little bit terrified but mostly just excited." January 2024 saw Malia's first red carpet appearance, as she unveiled The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film follows a lonely guy as he mourns the loss of his mother, who left an unusual bequest in her will.

Malia who graduated from Harvard University with a Visual and Environmental Studies degree in 2021, however, makes no appearance in the film. In a video that went live on the Sundance Institute's YouTube account on January 17th, Malia revealed, "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret. But I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things. We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are." Additionally, the debutant filmmaker decided to go by only her first name, Malia Ann, rather than her renowned surname, in an attempt to make it on her own.