Netizens Call Out Marjorie Greene’s Hypocrisy for Her "Stand Strong Against Tyranny" Remark

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right politician, has come under fire over her Fourth of July statement. Critics claim that Greene gaslighted people with her social media post. Known for her strong support of former president Donald Trump, the Georgia representative posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy Independence Day! Today, we remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us to secure our liberty. Let's stand strong against tyranny and ensure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Bazemore

The "stand strong against tyranny" remark was deemed hypocritical by many, as per HuffPost. An X user, @og_goldwing, questioned, "WTF. How can she look at herself in the mirror?" Another user, @TheatreOfMySoul, mocked, "Says the idiot who wants a 'National Divorce' (between liberal and conservative states.)" “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene, had tweeted earlier, as per NBC News. As the comments poured in, a user argued, "We fought tyranny and won in the 1700's. Now, we have to fight it by keeping Trump out of office. Yet, @RepMTG loves her fascist wannabe dictator, lord, and savior Donald Trump. What a moron!"

Happy Independence Day!



Today, we remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us to secure our liberty.



Let’s stand strong against tyranny and ensure that America remains the land of the free and the home of the brave! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VCuQQhtKf5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 4, 2024

In a similar vein, a user alluding to Trump's guilty verdict, criticized, "Those before you fought for real freedom, not for stupid shit, defending a criminal? Get real." Another comment read, "The Constitution is 'to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity'! Our tyrants are the blue and red that have usurped our law! The tyrants are in-house domestics, not foreign agents!" Meanwhile, @Shalom_Intl, opined, "We The People know you will fight for...Our Constitutional Republic in Congress against the Squad, Democrats, Rinos, and Biden Policies."

huh? We fought tyranny and won in the 1700's. Now, we have to fight it by keeping Trump out of office. Yet, @RepMTG loves her fascist wannabe dictator lord and savior Donald Trump. What a moron! https://t.co/67VcsvBVuM pic.twitter.com/L5oeIDIpZ5 — I_was_there_for_715 (@IWasThereFor715) July 5, 2024

@LizaUK3 warned, "Ensure your country isn't being controlled by other entities than your people. This should be the aim of every nation...#ThePeople choose their leaders but in the UK, #ThePeople can reach out to a #HeadOfState who represents all when leaders go rogue, like yours facing with #crookedDems." The controversy surrounding Greene's message highlights the ongoing political divisions in the United States.

Ensure your country isn't being controlled by other entities than your ppl. Should be the aim of every nation - #ThePeople choose their leaders but in the UK, #ThePeople can reach out to a #HeadOfState who represents all when leaders go rogue, like yours facing with #crookedDems https://t.co/Abbmcot5FP — LizaUK (@LizaUK3) July 4, 2024

Interestingly, despite Greene being a staunch Trump supporter, the Republican leader recently, while in Washington, DC, to defuse tensions within the House Republican conference, openly criticized the Georgian Congresswoman. Trump allegedly singled out Greene during the meeting. He asked, "Hello Marjorie...are you being nice to him?" and gestured to Speaker Mike Johnson. The remark came in light of Greene leading an attempt to replace Johnson as Speaker.

Greene addressed this exchange in an interview with CNN. She recounted, "He saw me...he said 'Hello, Marjorie' — he's always so sweet — recognizes me, and he says, 'Are you being nice?' He was joking when he said, 'Are you being nice to Speaker Johnson?'" Greene admitted that she had indicated otherwise, to which Trump responded, "Ok, be nice to him," as per Independent.