Netizens Call Biden and Trump ‘Little Puppets’ As Their Tumultuous Debate Takes Over the Internet

The first debate of the 2024 United States presidential race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was jampacked with bombshell explosions. The clash, filled with personal attacks, rambling answers, and dubious claims, quickly turned into a chaotic spectacle that left many Americans both puzzled and amused. Netizens were swift to respond with a deluge of memes that captured the night's absurdity.

One user wrote, “Biden's been dead for years??! You heard it here first!” Another user wrote, “Just tuned into the US presidential debate and they're arguing over who loves blacks more, literally doing the meme.” Another user chimed in, “When mum asks who the better golfer is.”

In agreement, someone else chimed in, “This presidential debate is WILD.” Someone else echoed a similar emotion and wrote, “Move Chris Wallace.... And whoever comes next, it won't be better. With John Bercow. Could at least be more fun.”

As if this wasn’t enough, another user tweeted, “You know it’s bad when it can be summed up in two #StevenUniverse shots.” Another user remarked, “Whites never get representation. We're just dust in the wind at this point. "BuT tRuMp AnD bIdEn ArE wHiTe" No, they're not. They've lost that privilege when they turned their backs on us. Now they're nothing but the toys of zionists. Toys of Israel. Little puppets.?

As per The Hill, Trump's performance was marked by a blend of assertive declarations and misleading statements. His claims ranged from accusing Biden of planning to quadruple taxes to downplaying the January 6 Capitol riot.

He remarked, “This guy [Biden] hasn’t fired anybody. He should have fired every military man that was involved with that Afghanistan [withdrawal] horror show….I gave him an unbelievable situation with all of the therapeutics and all of the things that we came up with…We gave him something great. Remember, more people died under his administration, even though we had largely fixed it.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Biden, on the other hand, faced his own challenges. His age and verbal gaffes were highlighted throughout the debate. At one point, he stumbled over his words during a discussion on Medicare. He exclaimed, “Making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with, the eh, COVID. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with,” he said, fogging up. “Look… we finally beat Medicare,” as reported by CNN.

One of the more poignant moments came when Biden, defending his late son Beau, retorted to Trump’s past comments and remarked, “He was standing with his four-star general, and he told me, he said, ‘I don’t want to go in there, because they’re a bunch of losers and suckers,’...My son was not a loser. He’s not a sucker. You’re the sucker. You’re the loser.”

The moderators, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper struggled to maintain decorum during the debate. Their attempts to control the debate were met with little to no success, as both candidates frequently interrupted and talked over each other. The lack of real-time fact-checking allowed for a flurry of unchecked statements, leading to even more fodder for netizens.

Whites never get representation.

We're just dust in the wind at this point.

"BuT tRuMp AnD bIdEn ArE wHiTe"

No, they're not

They've lost that privilege when they turned their backs on us.

Now they're nothing but the toys of zionists. Toys of Israel.

Little puppets. — Juice Slayer (@OutlawBiff) June 28, 2024

One user criticized, “I wish the CNN moderators did more fact-checking, letting the audience know when things are said that are flatly false. Not sure how it helps for a platform to transmit falsehoods disguised as facts.”