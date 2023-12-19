It's mom versus stepmom. Kim Kardashian is in a face-off with her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, over her daughter, Chicago West. During the rapper's Vultures album launch, the 28-year-old gently carried Chicago. The reality star was recently seen doing the same, and fans accused her of "copying."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Fans Troll Kanye West for Going Around With a T-Shirt Wrapped Over His Head

Pictures from the internet resurfaced online, and netizens began to draw similarities between the two mothers. The 43-year-old cradled Chicago the same way as Censori did. Kardashian was heading to her 8-year-old son Saint's basketball game when she lifted her daughter in her arms, just like the architect did.

People online pointed out how familiar the two images looked and recalled them on a Kardashian forum on Reddit. They called out the SKIMS mogul for her double standards, and a user, u/captainlevistallwife, also said, "I'm not a body language expert, but do you notice in Bianca's photo that Chicago is leaning more towards her? While in Kim's photo, she's leaning away."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian/Jenner News Update (@kardashianjennernewsupdate)

Another user, u/barbie_farts_88, criticized, "How absolutely insecure do you have to be to call paps outside of your child's sports practice or game and hold your other child for 30 seconds literally only to have pictures taken of you holding her all because there's pics of your ex's new wife holding your same child? It's purely insane and disturbing."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

Someone with the username u/aloysiuspelunk, compared, "She feels safe in Bianca's arms. Look at her face, too. With Mama, she knows she is at work." u/AcceptableSystem8232 added, "We can guess it's a fatal blow to her ego. Also, maybe that's why she can't seem to stand her own offspring. They are not only Ye's as well. They also remind her of the time going by."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian/Jenner News Update (@kardashianjennernewsupdate)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Fans Feel the Star Is Furious Over Bianca Censori’s “Motherly” Bond With Her Kids

Kardashian blankly stared at the camera, similar to the 28-year-old Censori. The billionaire donned baggy, oversized neutral-shade pants with a white tank top and a red and black plaid shirt. She paired her look with black sunglasses, and her dark hair flowed loosely down her back, reports The U.S.Sun. Meanwhile, Chicago wore an all-pink outfit, sweatshirt, and boots, with her curly hair tied in a pull-back style.

A user, u/youarepieceofshit, commented, "And they're the same pose !! AND Chi looks more natural and unprepared with stepmother than her own mother, where she's looking like she has been all dolled just for the sake of pictures." Another user, u/Loose_Cat_2028, "Chicago is the next hot Kimcessory." u/cherrybombbb, echoed, "Damn, she really will stoop to anything for attention, huh?"

In a video from their reality show The Kardashians, the entrepreneur face-timed her little kids while she checked in from her trip to Milan. Her 8-year-old son Saint was on the other side as she asked, "Hi, did you have fun with Tristan?" The little boy was seen in a rush and quickly said, "Okay, bye, I love you," People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

After this, Kardashian tried to call North West, and she, too, seemed to be running late. In a confessional, the reality star said, "I mean, my kids could care less than I'm gone. They are having the time of their lives and have completely taken over my house like they run it."

More from Inquisitr

Bianca Censori's Fans Notice Her Drastic Weightloss, Blames Kanye West For Allegedly 'Controlling' Her Food

Kanye West and Bianca Censori End Up Having a 'Huge Fight' After Her Return From Australia