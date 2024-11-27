Neither Prince Harry Nor Prince William Will Inherit Princess Diana’s House — But Here's Who Will

Though the latter is next in line for the throne, unfortunately, Prince Harry and Prince William will never get their mother Princess Diana's childhood home. Instead, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and the nephew of Diana and Charles, will inherit the Althorp Estate, which has been in the Spencer family since 1508. As reported by the Irish Star, the Viscount, 30, is the heir apparent to the estate as a result of the primogeniture system used by the nobility, even though he has three elder sisters; the oldest son, and not the firstborn, receives the titles.

Diana spent her youth on the expansive 13,500-acre estate, and it was also the site of her funeral following her untimely death in 1997. Careful preservation efforts throughout the years have ensured that Althorp will always stand as a symbol of the Spencer family's heritage. Today, however, it welcomes guests each summer.

Furthermore, Tatler named Louis, an actor who prefers to stay out of the spotlight, one of their 'top eligible bachelors' for 2019. Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, are the parents of Louis Frederick John Spencer, who was born on March 14, 1994. The Mirror stated that this makes him the nephew of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Baroness Jane Fellowes, and the late Diana.

Although Louis was born in London, his childhood took a different turn when, after his parents' divorce, the family relocated to Cape Town, South Africa. He allegedly went to one of the most expensive private institutions in town: the illustrious Diocesan College. After finishing high school, Louis moved back to the UK to attend the University of Edinburgh and sharpen his acting chops at a Chiswick, London, theatre school.

According to a source who spoke with The Telegraph, the young man is supposedly contracted to the Tavistock Wood talent agency. The source spilled, "He's super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He's a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one. You'd like him. He's very low-key and genuine, decent and kind – and tall."

Although they do not legally own the property, William and Harry have deep roots in Althorp; in 2011, William even paid a visit to his mother's tomb before marrying Kate Middleton. Harry also took his future wife Meghan Markle to see Diana's tomb on Oval Lake; he wrote about the event in his book Spare, which became a bestseller.

Nevertheless, famous socialite and model Kitty Spencer, who is older than Louis, had a few words about the primogeniture practice that guarantees Louis the family fortune. She said, "Primogeniture can be a tricky topic, because as times are changing, attitudes are as well. We've grown up understanding that it's Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job."

Meetings of the Trustee for the enormous and historically significant estate that Louis will inherit are already taking place. On the other hand, primogeniture isn't a deciding factor for the monarchy anymore. The late Queen's strong support for the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 guaranteed that the line of succession for any royal offspring born does not take gender into consideration.

