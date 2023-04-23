Michael Jordan’s $50 Million Mansion Is up for Grabs at a 70% Discount

Michael Jordan is reportedly offering to sell his iconic $50 Million mansion for a discount of 70%, which brings the price down to $14 Million.

Michael Jordan played 10 full NBA seasons from 1986 to 1998. He led the league in scoring all 10 times. pic.twitter.com/jb2hthIqlI — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 16, 2023

Basketball legend and game-changer Michael Jordan is set to sell one of his priced possession, his mammoth mansion that he spent $50 million to build, located at the prestigious Highland Park in Chicago. According to The Sports Rush, the former NBA star built the mansion in a posh and private locality to avoid any invasion of privacy from his fans. Even though Jordan spent a practical fortune building it, his reason to sell is still unknown and the market valued it at an underwhelming price of $14 Million, a quarter of the price it's truly worth. Along with the compromise of the price, he's also offering the buyers authentically signed pairs of Air Jordans to sweeten the deal!

Image Source: Getty Images/Scott Olson

Jordan "spared no expense" to include lavish amenities within the house. This nine-bedroom mansion has everything from a basketball court, a wine cellar, an aquarium, a fully functional gym with the best equipment, a fireplace, a concrete patio, a home theatre, an infinity pool, and even a card room. In an ironic attempt to quite literally leave his mark, the basketball star had the number on his jersey "23" embedded on the gate.

Image Source: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Michael Jordan is one of the biggest and most decorated athletes in the world, winning hearts globally through his humble nature, swagger, and panache in basketball and of course his many business investments and brand endorsements. The sports mogul has played a total of 82 basketball games in 15 NBA seasons — a major achievement for a basketball player. He has the record for winning 10 NBA scoring titles, a record that still remains unbroken, along with 3 NBA steals titles, reports Sports Brief.

Jordan's basketball career began back in 1970 when he started playing for college and has played a total of 20 seasons of basketball, reports Sports Brief. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1983, he stuck by the team for 15 years and briefly retired in 1993. He made a comeback in 1995, where he played three more seasons with the Bulls, making it a total of 18 seasons and 6 NBA championship games. He won the title of "Rookie Of The Year" in his first league season during the NBA.

After 18 seasons with the Bulls, he bid adieu to the team and took another retirement between 1998-2001, during which he endorsed ownership with the Washington Wizards in the year 2000. Shortly after, he made another comeback and played with the team for three consecutive years.

Image Source: Getty Images/Jim Gund

After basketball, the ambassador of Air Jordans even tried his hand at Baseball during his brief retirement break from the game between 1993-1995 and had a rather successful run until he departed from the sport.