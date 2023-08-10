Nancy Pelosi Takes a Jab at Trump Saying: “He Looked Like ‘A Scared Puppy’ as He Appeared for Arraignment

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a jab at her political foe, Donald Trump while stating that he lacked his usual “bravado” and "confidence" while facing criminal charges. “I wasn’t in the courtroom of course but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy,” Pelosi told MSNBC describing Trump's arrival at D.C. arraignment.

She continued - “He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows the truth that he lost the election and now he’s got to face the music.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Says Protective Order Would Violate His First Amendment Rights: "I Will Talk About It"

As Per Guardian, the former 45th President of the United States faces 78 criminal counts, including hush-money payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels and retention of classified documents. Trump is also expected to face charges over election subversion in Georgia. However, on Thursday Trump pleaded 'not guilty' in front of the federal court in Washington to four charges related to the 2020 election which he is accused of overturning to win against Joe Biden.

Pelosi further expressed her views on the indictment to MSNBC and shared that it was “really sad” Republicans continued to support Trump, adding: “They have to change the subject and they have nothing to offer the American people in terms of jobs and the rest.” The Republican party, she elaborated, “shouldn’t be a cult to somebody frivolous with the law and his puppets”.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Jack Smith ‘Deranged Thug Prosecutor’ as He Vows to Keep Talking About Criminal Cases

The 83-year-old political representative was serving as the speaker of the House during the Capitol riot. Pelosi shared a contentious relationship with Trump during his first term in office. She continuously led efforts to impeach Trump twice and demanded he face criminal prosecution for the events of January 6th. While in a discussion with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Friday, the Democratic lawmaker added, “I’m very proud of the work of the January 6th committee, which laid the foundation, created a path for us to get to this place, to seek the truth.”

The friction between Trump and Pelosi has been evident since their respective terms in public office. In 2019, Pelosi and other Democratic leaders walked out of a White House meeting with Trump after he had what Pelosi described as a “meltdown." Trump then snubbed Pelosi's handshake at the State of the Union address in February 2020. The Democratic representative responded to Trump’s snub famously by ripping up a copy of his speech by standing right behind him. Given the situation, Trump gave Pelosi a signature moniker: "Crazy Nancy". He has also referred to her as an “animal”.

Also Read: Ana Navarro ‘Shocked’ By Donald Mar-A-Lago Toilet Photos Released by Justice Department Post Indictment

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Days after the Jan.6th U.S. Capitol attack Pelosi was captured saying in a later released documentary footage that she had hoped President Trump would come to the Capitol complex so that she could “punch him out." When asked on whether Trump' trial should be televised, the lawmaker said - "I would leave that up to the Justice Department.I don’t give them advice."

References:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/04/donald-trump-scared-puppy-nancy-pelosi

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/pelosi-says-trump-looked-scared-puppy-arrived-arraignment-rcna98229

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Hits Back With Attack on 'Filth, Decay and Grafitti' in D.C, the Nation's Capital

Donald Trump Refuses to Acknowledge That His Net Worth Stands At $2.5 Billion, 'Its Inaccurate'