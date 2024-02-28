Nancy Pelosi Offers Reassurance Amid Concerns of Trump's Potential Victory: "Don’t Agonize, Organize"

In a recent interview with Sky News, Representative Nancy Pelosi tried to provide reassurance to Europeans who harbor concerns about the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency and its potential implications globally, specifically with regard to Russian interests and NATO’s stability. SKY News’ Yalda Hakim questioned Pelosi, “What advice would you give to the Europeans on how to deal with [Trump]?” To which Pelosi emphasized the significance of action over anxiety. She urged, “Just because he says things and people say, ‘Oh, he could win,’ or this or that. Don’t agonize, organize. That’s what we say ourselves when we have to win the election.” Pelosi further added, “I think it’s a strain on them to worry about something that may never happen. I mean, he won once, so people say he could win again. I don’t think that that’s so. But in the meantime, the more he speaks out, the more clearly we understand what his motivation is, and that’s an opportunity, too.”

Pelosi addressed the underlying anxiety buzzing around former president Trump’s candidacy, acknowledging that his victory once before has ignited speculation about the possibility of a repeat. In reference to Trump’s controversial statements, specifically those regarding NATO and Russian relations, Pelosi didn’t mince words. She criticized Trump and exclaimed, “He’s appalling and, as I say, grotesque. What is more appalling is you don’t see Republicans speaking out and distancing themselves from associating with that ridiculous statement. They know that that is untenable and wrong. We have an obligation to Title 5, we believe in the work we do together in NATO, and yet they’re silent. Now, I’m very pleased with the Senate vote for the package, so that was a declaration of independence on their part in the Senate. The only thing is we don’t have that yet in the House.”

It was my privilege today to gavel out the end of the 117th Congress — an extraordinarily productive session #ForThePeople.



I look forward to continuing to serve the people of San Francisco in the 118th Congress and will share more on this account. pic.twitter.com/IExmFl2i0H — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2023

As per Mediaite, Pelosi lamented the transformation of the GOP and remarked, “You wonder, where did the Republicans go? It’s a great party, accomplished good things for our country. It turned into a cult; it turned into a cult of personality. Somebody — just an unworthy person in terms of our country. But, we just don’t — as I say — don’t agonize, just organize. Just get the job done. And that’s what we’re doing.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per The Hill, this is not the first time Pelosi slammed Trump’s statements. Previously, she criticized Trump’s comments about hoping for an economic crash, condemning them as suggestive of his self-centered approach to governance. Pelosi argued, “He calls himself the messiah. I guess he doesn’t know much about the messiah. He says he wants the economy to crash. I guess he doesn’t know what that means to America’s working families.” Pelosi further added, “He doesn’t care what that means to the kitchen table interests of America’s working families. Maybe some of his rich friends who pour money into his campaign — because they don’t want to have to pay taxes — might take notice of his ineptitude, not understanding that the economy.” Pelosi's interview highlights the challenges posed by the prospect of a second Trump presidency, particularly in the context of international relations and domestic policy.