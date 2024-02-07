Mykelti Brown of 'Sister Wives' Reveals Pin Thin Arms, Fans Worry 75-lb Weight Loss Went 'Too Far'

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown has stirred concern among fans as she revealed her pin-thin arms, prompting worries that she may have taken her 75-pound weight loss too far. The reality star, known for appearing on TLC's famous show about the polygamous Brown family, has faced speculation from fans regarding her drastic weight loss journey, with many expressing apprehension over her noticeably slimmer frame.

When Mykelti, 27, posted an Instagram Story video of herself and her husband, Tony Padron, 28, flaunting their biceps in the gym on Thursday, it caused panic. Fans believe Christine Brown's daughter may have gone too far with her weight loss efforts as she has continued to lose weight. The TLC star shed pounds after introducing her twin kids, Ace and Archer, into the world last winter, as per OK! Magazine. The mother of three displayed her powerful arms to the camera while sporting a black blouse that was too big on her and had the sleeves pulled up. Mykelti boasted to her fans about Padron's fitness achievements, but Padron was a little more reserved.

Fans, however, shared their concerns as they became concerned that the TV personality might have overdone it in the gym. It all started when a fan posted the video and commented on how Mykelti was 'very thin' in comparison to when she first started losing weight. "Why do these girls lose their extra weight and then keep on losing?" Another person said, "I hope she starts maintaining instead of continuing to lose."

"They're both shrinking!! I hope they are staying healthy," another person wrote. "Mykelti is looking very unhealthy in this pic," said a third. "She does have that nice home gym, so I’m sure that helped," another replied. Many others believed that Mykelti's smaller frame could be due to her using the diabetic medication Ozempic, which many celebrities use to lose weight quickly, as per The Sun.

Mykelti refuted charges made by internet trolls in November that she was using the contentious medication to maintain her petite figure. "I am not," she responded in the Instagram post's comments, "I am taking a supplement drink and running around with three kids." Avalon, Mykelti's 2-year-old daughter, is also under her mother's care alongside Padron. Mykelti acknowledged that she didn't lose weight because of the supplement drink Plexus alone, but it did help her adopt better health.

In a different post, she clarified, "Plexus is not a weight loss company, and it is not the only thing I've done to lose weight. Plexus is a gut health company, so its goal is to help you internally. And internally, when your body is healthy... you end up showing on the outside when you feel good on the inside." Later, Mykelti said that Plexus is not a 'quick fix,' and that to maintain her weight loss, she has been concentrating on her food habits and way of life in general.