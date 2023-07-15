Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Daughter Mykelti Shares a Video of Her Unkempt Living Room

In a rare video, Mykelti Brown Padron, daughter of Sister Wives star Christine Brown, shared a sneak peek of her unkempt living room. She gave her fans a glimpse of her Utah home on her recent Instagram Story. The video featured her 7-month-old son, Archer Banks Padron, who is seen crawling up the stairs. However, her living room looks untidy.

The sweet clip showed her toddler taking baby steps to go upstairs as he leaned forward and tried to "figure out how to climb them," reported The U.S. Sun. It was Mykelti's untidy room, however, that caught the fans' attention. The living room appeared disheveled, with a throw blanket, toys, and a few used clothes scattered all over the floor.

Although Mykelti's Utah home is mostly a rare sight on her social media handles, for once, her fans got lucky to get a rare peek inside. She and her husband, Antonio Padron welcomed twin baby boys in November 2022 named Archer Banks and Ace McCord Padron. The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa Padron.

On the 4th of July, Mykelti posted another jaw-dropping photo of herself posing with her husband, Antonio. She captioned the post, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY." The couple often share photos together and as a family of five with their three adorable kids.

On July 2, 2023, Antonio shared a selfie with his wife and captioned it, "Took my Wife out to breakfast! Her favorite. I am still not great at this. Mykelti said I should include pictures of our food, which I forgot to take. I was hungry, ok." And their fans adored them, especially taking note of how much weight Mykelti has lost since giving birth to her twins.

The Sister Wives star Christine has five daughters, and Mykelti is one of them. In the selfie posted by her husband, Mykelti glowed in a red t-shirt and black shades. She let her hair down for the day out with her husband and wore a bright smile as an accessory. Her husband rocked blue goggles in a black tee and colorfully printed shorts.

The couple has been vocal about their weight issues, and lately, they stunned their fans with toned-down figures. The 28-year-old Antonio also looked slim in the 4th of July snap that he posted. He celebrated Independence Day alongside family and friends. Antonio captioned the post, "Happy 4th of July! I hope you all are getting some [nice] Family time. Thanks, @christine_brownsw, for inviting us over. I am sure the Fireworks view will be Epic here."

Several fans greeted the couple with positive and uplifting comments. A fan, @corcorancarma, complimented, "You two look great!" Another fan, @julie_c55, specifically praised Mykelti and wrote, "Happy 4th. [with firework emojis]. You are a fabulous couple, and Mykelti, your body is amazing!!

Instagram user, @markmill777 complimented the couple and asked, "You both lost so much [weight]. What's the secret? You look so nice. Great job." Christine also shared a happy family picture from the Independence Day celebrations and wrote, "I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day. My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up."

