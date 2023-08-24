‘Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown Furiously Snaps at Troll for Making ‘Rude’ Comment About Her Twins

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is back from her trip to London and reunited with her loving family after spending some time away from them. The star is a doting mother who loves her children very much. She shares three beautiful babies with her husband, Antonio Padron. They have a lovely daughter who’s 2 years old - Avalon, and recently welcomed a pair of twins this year - Archer Banks and Ace McCord, per US magazine.

The mom of three doesn’t hesitate to flood her Instagram feed with pictures and videos of their shenanigans. She seldom interacts in the comment section of her posts. However, after observing a comment from a troll in a recent video featuring her sons, she could no longer feign ignorance, as The Sun reported.

Brown took to Instagram earlier this week to post an adorable video of her sons who were filled with happy babble. The duo were rolling about the cozy play area having a gala time with each other. While one held a pink spikey ball, the other wanted to wrestle to get it back. The video was filled with bashful giggles and squeals from the two toddlers enjoying their time of the day.

Shortly after their mother threw the ball away for them to play with each other, the pair were snapped out of their little zone and looked up in cute confusion. And then, slowly began to crawl about before coming to a halt, uncertain about their next steps.

In the background, with music on, Brown mentions that “they want to play with the ball but not with each other.” They once more look around and hold the edges of their playpen for support to prop themselves up. In continuation, they coo with wonder in their eyes, and the video ends. The caption of the post reads, “Just my babies discovering my babies”

The comment section was flooded with adoration for the 9-month-old toddlers who were having fun. “Perfect video capturing their discovery moments,” said one person. “They’re so precious!” notes a second one. “First of many wrestling matches,” adds a third. “Getting so big!” mentioned a final one. While a plethora of followers couldn’t stop gushing about the boys. There was one particular commenter’s words that truly irked Brown and several others.

“How is one red-headed and the other dirty blonde-headed?” rudely asked the person. Other users almost immediately responded with different answers. One person explained that genetics was to blame for this ordeal. While others began to slam the user. “This can NOT be a serious question!” claimed an upset fan. The responses eventually got too much for Brown to ignore. Then, she curtly spoke her mind, defending her boys to set the matter to rest. “Because every human is created differently,” concluded Brown.

