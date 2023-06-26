'My 600-LB. Life' Star Larry Myers Jr. Passes Away From a Heart Attack Days After His 49th Birthday

Larry Myers Jr., who gained prominence through his participation in the reality TV series My 600-lb. Life, sadly passed away because of a heart attack on June 13, three days after his 49th birthday, reports Page Six. A family member confirmed in a statement to The U.S. Sun, who first broke the news, that Myers passed away at the age of 49. Myers had gained recognition for his rendition of the widely known Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits song at a chicken restaurant, and he was affectionately known by this nickname on the show.

Image Source: TLC

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, Todd Darell, Larry Myers' cousin, conveyed the heartbreaking news to their Facebook family. Darell expressed gratitude for any assistance their family could receive and acknowledged Myers' unwavering determination in overcoming challenges. The post concluded by bidding farewell to "Junior" and acknowledging the void his absence would leave. Darell wrote, “Hey Facebook Family. It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers, Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed."

As per In Touch Weekly, Larry's cousin shared a GoFundMe page aimed at collecting funds for Larry's funeral service. The page has set a goal of $35,000, and as of the time of publication, a little over $727 has been raised.

The GoFund Me page's description reads, “Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’ has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10. From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge, his struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance for your kindness and your support."

As reported by the New York Post, Myers made an appearance in Season 10 Episode 13 of the show My 600 lb. Life. The episode was called Larry's Journey and it aired in January 2022. The description of the episode explained that a second surgery would give Myers, a gospel singer, a second chance at life and as a singer. Myers became known as "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits" after a video of him singing a song about buttermilk biscuits at a chicken restaurant went viral.

“I eat to comfort myself. When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating. So it’s the time that I like to sing, and I sing gospel. Because the rest of the time, when I’m not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing,” he said on the TLC show, as reported by Distractify. After having his first weight loss procedure, Myers gained 400 pounds within five years. This prompted him to seek help from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a surgeon for obesity on the television show My 600-lb. Life. When he appeared on the show, Myers weighed 940 pounds and was unable to leave his bed.

