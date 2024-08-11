MTG Cheated on Husband With Two Men, All While Portraying Herself as 'Super Christian': Ex-Lover

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia's Republican representative in Congress, reportedly had two extramarital affairs while portraying herself as a devout Christian. The allegations came from her former gym manager, who was also one of the men she allegedly had an affair with. The controversy erupted during her campaign for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2020.

One of the men Greene was rumored to have had an affair with, spoke to a reporter on condition of anonymity. He provided a screenshot of text messages that seemed to confirm their relationship. The man said Greene 'never talked about politics' when he knew her. He claimed he later found out she was also involved with another man, 'while the whole time being ‘super Christian.’' "She's not the pro-family, pro-Christian, strong-business woman she touts herself to be," the man disclosed to The New Yorker.

Similarly, Jim Chambers, who used to own the CrossFit gym where Greene worked as a coach, made posts on social media claiming that Greene had 'multiple, blatant extramarital affairs in front of all of us.' He argued he felt compelled to speak out in light of Greene's hypocrisy. "I don't even judge that, until you say the kind of shit she does and claim the Jesus about it," Chambers wrote, referring to Greene's frequent references to her Christian faith.

Embattled QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene 'openly cheated' on her husband of 25 years with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and then moved on to another affair with the manager at her gym pic.twitter.com/YUhRLb7ITQ — Something Else (@JoeOtra) April 7, 2024

Greene has made her Christian faith a key part of her political identity. She was baptized at an evangelical church near Atlanta in 2011, as per The Atlantic. As a part of her campaign, she stated she wanted to bring '[her] faith and family values to Washington.' When asked about the affair allegations, Greene did not directly deny them. Instead, she warned against publishing 'defamatory articles'. "Be very wise in who your 'sources' are," she stressed, directing further questions to her attorney.

Greene first gained attention for her support of QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claimed former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret war against powerful Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She has since tried to distance herself from QAnon, saying she no longer believes some of its claims.

Isn't this just rich.



Here we have Marjorie Taylor Greene, who committed adultery against her husband with not one, but two men (that we know about)...



...trying to disbar a single woman for having a consensual relationship with a separated man.



You gotta be kidding me. — Johnny Loveless 🤘 (@JohnnyLoveless) March 20, 2024

Despite the backlash over her past statements, Greene won the Republican primary for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. She was heavily favored to win the general election in the conservative district. Trump has called Greene a 'future Republican Star.' However, some local Republican officials expressed concerns and remain skeptical.

Andy Garner, a former GOP county chairman, said he resigned his post partly because of pressure to support Greene. "We could have sent a neurosurgeon to D.C.," Garner said, referring to Greene's primary opponent. Still, many Republican voters in the district remained enthusiastic about Greene. At one of the campaign events, supporters praised her stances on issues like guns and abortion. "She's pro-God, she's pro-life, she's pro-guns," one woman said. "When she started talking about that, she sold me quickly."