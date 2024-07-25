MTG Berated For Linking Trump's Shooting to Harris' Nomination: "You Sound Scared"

Adding to the many conspiracy theories following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential campaign, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on X that the same mysterious powers that were behind Donald Trump's attempted assassination were also responsible for Vice President Kamala Harris's rise to fame.

Greene posted on X, "They tried to assassinate Donald Trump. Joe Biden is rumored to have had a medical event in LV Nevada after being diagnosed with COVID-19 then dropped out of the race and is nowhere to be seen. Now they have propped up Kamala Harris without any Democrat voters casting a single vote. What is going on? Who is doing this? Who is running the country?" Greene's fears did not get the reaction she had hoped, as per Raw Story.

An X user criticized her theory and penned, "It isn’t a 'they'. It was a 20-year-old man from the area. These conspiracy theories don’t help with anything." Another netizen reasoned, "You know the primaries are not in the constitution right? They hold no weight and the nominee is not selected by the people, it’s selected by delegates at the convention. Come on Marge." User @EdKrassen also commented, "You sound scared."

In a similar vein, a person accused her of circulating false information. The user slammed, "How nice, now you're spreading 'rumors'. Way to go Congressman!" Another critic ridiculed, "Joe Biden is running the country through January, Midge. Then it’ll be Kamala Harris and a new Democratic House, which will be good news for you because without all those committee assignments you will be free to do garage burpees! Hope this clears things up!!"

As pointed out by folks on social media, Greene used the word 'they' to link Harris' ascent to the Trump shooting. People in the MAGA community are making the same kinds of associations. Axios recently reported that Republicans have repeatedly blamed an unidentified opponent for Trump's troubles throughout their conference this week. As per the outlet, Trump supporters claim that 'they' are to blame for the former president's several convictions, indictments, civil lawsuit penalties totaling millions of dollars, and even last weekend's attempted assassination.

For instance, Republican Ohio senator, J.D. Vance's prime-time address on Wednesday, read, "They said [Trump] was a tyrant. They say he must be stopped at all costs." At a previous news conference, Vance made a similar accusation. "They literally shot him." In a similar vein, Florida Governor Ron De Santis had asserted, "They use the unelected bureaucracy to impose their will on us without our consent, and they weaponize political power to target their political opponents as they've done to our nominee. Now, Donald Trump stands in their way..."

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) took to X and claimed, "First they tried to silence him. Then they tried to imprison him. Now they try to kill him." However, Mills made it clear in a CNN interview on Tuesday that he wasn't necessarily implying that President Biden was to blame for the massacre. When asked to clarify who exactly 'they' are, he said the matter should be left to the investigators.