MSNBC Host Piles on ‘Sick and Depraved’ Trump for ‘Exploiting’ Woman’s Tragedy in Vegas Speech

Former President Donald Trump's meandering address in Las Vegas horrified and astounded MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski. Brzezinski used Trump's rambling, often off-topic comments as unmistakable proof that he was unable to serve a second term as president, per Raw Story. Brzezinski shared that one of the most alarming things about Trump's address in Las Vegas was how he took advantage of a recent shark attack episode where a lady lost her arm, per HuffPost.

"There's this craven speech in Nevada in the sweltering heat, where he flippantly talks about a woman who lost her leg in a shark attack. He makes it fodder for his speech," Brzezinski condemned. Brzezinski vehemently criticized Trump's characterization of the January 6th rioters as "hostages," slamming, "He wants to say the people who defecated on the Capitol, broke in, broke windows, ran through the halls, talked about killing Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence, those people who are being held accountable for their crimes by courts through the law, he wants to call them hostages. It's sick, it's depraved."

A split screen of remarks from the president and Trump from the weekend. pic.twitter.com/AWxEaxF4Q2 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 10, 2024

In the speech, the presumptive Republican nominee appeared to struggle after his teleprompters malfunctioned, leading to what Brzezinski described as "disturbing and kind of crazy talk." The host slammed, "Some would call that completely unfit to deal with the challenges as the leader of the free world, just completely unfit."

"What happened was in a narrow sense a wonderful thing; four hostages were rescued... This is a temporary moment, but quite honestly none of the underlying conditions that have haunted Gaza over the last eight months have changed."— @RichardHaass on the Israeli rescue of hostages pic.twitter.com/YT7tmmmrOR — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 10, 2024

Producers of the show compared President Joe Biden's somber speeches in Normandy, where he honored the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with video snippets of Trump's erratic remarks. Biden's speechwriter, historian Jon Meacham, highlighted the vast differences between the two presidents. "It's very clear, I mean, there's not a lot of mystery here," Meacham stated.

"We have a president who is trying to maintain and strengthen a post-World War II order that, for all of its imperfections, has prevailed in a largely peaceable way since those men took the beaches at Normandy and went to Berlin, prevailed in the Pacific. President [Harry S.] Truman, in a surprising turn, most people didn't know who he was when he became president in April of 1945, grows in the job in a remarkable way, establishes NATO, establishes the Marshall Plan."

Brzezinski highlighted the wealth of information that might be used to compare Trump and Biden, emphasizing their distinct differences. "There is so much material to work with over the weekend between these two choices," Brzezinski asserted.

“A masterclass in political communication” 👇 - It is beyond imagining that Trump - the generator of these lurching rambling irrelevancies - is one of only two choices in the US election - if only we could all jump the 🦈 https://t.co/yQ2Oze4UMK — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 11, 2024

"One on the right who promises to be a dictator, who promises to exact retribution on anybody who made him angry or held him accountable, and one on the left who, again, you may not agree with his policies and his legislation, even though he has accomplished more than most modern, if not all modern American presidents, he endorses democracy, agrees with democracy. He wants to preserve our democracy."