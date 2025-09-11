MSNBC Fires Analyst After Shocking Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Matthew Dowd, a political analyst for MSNBC, has been fired after making controversial remarks during a broadcast covering the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a network source confirmed.

This news comes after 31-year-old Kirk was shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The incident has left the entire country shocked and heartbroken. During a live segment discussing the tragedy, MSNBC host Katy Tur asked about the broader societal context surrounding such acts of violence.

Dowd commented on Kirk’s public persona, saying: “He’s been one of the most divisive younger figures, constantly pushing rhetoric that many view as hate speech aimed at specific groups. I always say, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, and those words can lead to hateful actions. That’s the environment we’re living in today.”

MSNBC fired political analyst Matthew Dowd after he made controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination on live TV. The network apologized, calling his comments “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable” Subscribe to OAN LIVE for more stories like this… pic.twitter.com/g45DJC2MXy — One America News (@OANN) September 11, 2025

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie was a popular American right-wing political activist, author, and media personality who co-founded the successful Turning Point USA at age 18 in 2012. He worked closely with President Trump and his party and was known for defending Second Amendment Rights.

Maybe the timing of Matthew Dowd’s comments was not right, considering the nature of Kirk’s death. Hence, Dowd later apologized via BlueSky, writing, “My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. I apologize for my tone and wording during my appearance on MSNBC. I did not intend to suggest that Kirk was responsible for the violence against him. Let us all unite in condemning violence of any kind.”

In addition, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler released an official statement after Matthew Dowd’s comments received backlash. He apologized for it and claimed they were “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable”. He was fired from his position.

“We apologize to our viewers and to the Kirk family. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” he added. Meanwhile, tributes began flooding social media once the news of Charlie Kirk’s death was confirmed. From President Trump to Kirk’s critics like U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat who has previously criticized Trump.

“This is nothing short of horrific. Charlie Kirk, UVU students, and every single person deserves to be safe from gun violence no matter where they are in our country or what their political beliefs are,” he said.

Other public figures also spoke out. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel shared a message on Instagram: “Instead of angry finger-pointing, can we just agree, for one day, that it’s horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? Our hearts go out to the Kirk family and to all innocent victims of senseless gun violence.”

While President Trump blamed the radical left for his death, the Turning Point USA co-founder was known for his controversial remarks on violence, LGBTQ issues, and free speech. Kirk frequently criticized schools and media for what he called “grooming” children with LGBTQ+ content.

He once said, “We should ban the chemical castration and genital mutilation of children in all 50 states. That’s not controversial,” and then added, “Why are drag queens performing for kids? This is state-sponsored grooming.” This statement sparked anti-LBGTQ sentiments and provoked the American queer community.

Charlie Kirk also repeatedly accused public school teachers of “indoctrinating” children with leftist ideology, and once said, “Public schools are cancerous. They need to be shut down.” ( The San Francisco Chronicle).

Therefore, Kirk was a bold truth teller and firmly believed in his political stance. He was shot by a single sniper bullet while talking to the crowd. FBI authorities and Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared this incident a “political assassination’ and yet another “targeted attack,” as the investigation continues.