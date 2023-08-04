Moving Van Seen Outside Kevin Costner's Residence Ahead of Wife's Eviction

Three days prior to the deadline for Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner's estranged wife, to vacate the residence, moving vans were sighted at the actor's mansion. Exclusive images obtained by Page Six revealed multiple sizable U-Hauls and a pickup truck parked outside the Santa Barbara, California, property that used to be their marital home.

Baumgartner, aged 49, had her belongings transported by moving vans to her new residence, situated on an empty lot owned by the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner. The expansive lot, situated on the same street as her previous marital home, was strewn with shipping containers, and notably, a solitary miniature home stood isolated in its midst.

In the small seaside city of southeastern Santa Barbara County, a U-Haul truck was captured on camera outside the mansion. Later in the afternoon, the same U-Haul was observed returning to the beachfront estate to gather more of Baumgartner's belongings. She filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May and has expressed difficulties in finding a suitable rental in the area. As per the court order, she was required to vacate the $145 million property by the end of the month.

The new cozy residence boasts a green roof, a wooden deck, and a compact outdoor grill, providing ample seating options. Nearby, a dirt road leads to a cluster of white shipping containers. Earlier in the day, assistants at Costner's property were spotted transferring items from what seemed to be the garage onto the truck. Notably, the vehicle carefully loaded a bicycle among other items.

Baumgartner initiated divorce proceedings against the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor, citing "irreconcilable differences" after their 18-year-long marriage. The recent development came shortly before the deadline of July 31, when the court ordered the former handbag designer to vacate the family home located in coastal Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara, in accordance with the couple's prenuptial agreement.

According to sources, the separation has been exceptionally acrimonious, with claims that Costner has vowed to make Baumgartner's life unbearable. Reports indicate that the couple has been engaged in bitter disputes concerning child support and their prenuptial agreement. Additionally, Costner has made allegations against Baumgartner, accusing her of secretly taking substantial amounts of money and other assets without his knowledge.

Earlier this month, a court ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner a monthly sum of $129,755 to provide for their three children. Notably, this amount is more than double the child support figure he initially suggested, which was $51,940 per month. Baumgartner argued that the proposed amount of $51,940 was "completely inappropriate," asserting her need for $248,000 per month in child support.

Following his recent single status, Costner was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the summer sun with his children. He was seen shopping for groceries at a local store along with Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13), shortly after they returned from a vacation in Hawaii with their mother.

