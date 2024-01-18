Reality TV personality Mama June Shannon has made shocking allegations against her late daughter Anna Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, as part of her response to his petition for custody of Anna's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn. Mama June claims that Michael frequently physically abused Anna and the child during their marriage, asserting that it would not be in the child's best interest to be under Michael's care and control.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: 10 Celebrities Who Never Went Under the Knife in Their Life to Preserve Youthful-Peppy Look

In exclusive information obtained by The U.S. Sun, Mama June filed her response to Michael's custody petition, presenting a series of serious accusations against him. Michael, who currently has full custody of his biological daughter Kylee, born to him and Anna in December 2015, has denied all allegations of abuse, as stated by his attorney. The legal battle comes in the aftermath of Anna's tragic passing in December 2023 due to stage IV adrenal cancer at the age of 29.

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Noel Vasquez; (R) Instagram | @annamarie35

In her court filing, Mama June responded to various claims made by Michael in his initial petition for custody. She highlighted that although Michael met Kaitlyn when she was around two years old, he hasn't been part of her life since his split with Anna in 2017. Mama June argued that Kaitlyn's only father figure since the separation has been Anna's widower, Eldridge Toney, whom Anna married in March 2023. Mama June further disputed Michael's assertion that she and Anna had a strained relationship. She stated that, apart from a brief period of disagreement, she and Anna maintained a stable parent-child relationship, with Kaitlyn regularly spending time with her. In contrast, Mama June claimed that Michael had been an inconsistent presence in Kaitlyn's life since 2017.

Mama June Shannon accuses late daughter Anna Cardwell's ex Michael Cardwell of physically abusing Anna & Anna's oldest daughter amid June & Michael's custody battle for Kaitlyn: https://t.co/aUU6wzIaym pic.twitter.com/rvy2E52F0U — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) January 17, 2024

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans Were Separated During ‘Avengers’ Press Tour to Avoid Trouble-Making

Mama June, renowned for her role in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is actively seeking sole legal and physical custody of Kaitlyn as part of an intricate legal battle following Anna's tragic passing. Mama June, emphasizing her consistent and integral role in granddaughter Kaitlyn's life, has urged the court to dismiss Michael's petition for custody. These unfolding events offer a glimpse into the intricate legal dispute and the nuanced dynamics within the family as Mama June endeavors to safeguard the well-being and custody of her late daughter's child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Revealed She Spent 'Hours' Everyday Working as Kanye West's 'Cleanup Crew'

Following his separation from Anna in 2017, Michael emphasized having an "independent relationship" with Kaitlyn while spending time with their shared daughter, Kylee. Documents reveal that both Michael and Anna understood, acknowledged, and accepted this arrangement, behaving as if Michael were a parent to Kaitlyn and assuming full and permanent responsibilities without expecting financial compensation. Michael clarified that Kaitlyn's biological father is Caleb Clark, although no DNA test has been conducted, and Clark has never provided support to Anna or Kaitlyn, resulting in no official claim to Kaitlyn.

More from Inquisitr

Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Alyssa Farah Griffin Accidentally Reveals a Bare Stomach in a Short Top

Harry Styles Once Revealed This Hilarious Pseudonym He Used For Checking Into a Hotel in Edinburgh