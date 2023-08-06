Most Expensive Things Celebs Like Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt & More Have Splurged On

The luxurious life of celebrities is truly a noteworthy one. At the same time, it could be mind-boggling as to what their money could possibly buy. From solid gold toilets to cars custom-made for their dogs, even a ticket to space. The stars from the entertainment industry such as Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and more spare no expense when it comes to things they want.

Take a look at the fine and lightly eccentric ordeals that the big names of the entertainment Biz have purchased. Followed by the hefty price they paid to obtain it.

Kim Kardashian's Golden Gift from Kanye West:

Coming in first, The Kardashians star is renowned for this very specific purchase. Prior to the divorce from Kanye West, he actually gifted the SKIMS ambassador solid gold-plated toilets. These were probably some of the most elite bathroom commodities that the Kardashians had purchased. She owns four of these chrome gifts. They were worth quite a fortune. And are presently worth $750K for the set. The reality star is literally known for shelling out whatever for the interior designs in her home.

Besides these golden opportunities, Kardashian has a pretty neat collection of kitchen fixtures that have left fans in awe of its functioning. The famous tabletop kitchen sink is a masterpiece in its own way and also comes at a high expense.

Mike Tyson's 24-Karat Gold Bathtub:

The famous boxer is known for his luxe lifestyle given the fact that he's worked tirelessly in the athletic and competitive field. While the legend is often observed to be working out at the age he is, this athlete has one of the most bizarre purchases of all.

He owns 3 healthy and majestic Bengal Tigers each worth $70K. Like Kim Kardashian, he too owns a prestigious bathtub made out of 24 Karat gold and spent $2.2 Million on it. The gold certainly enhances the bathing experience and is fit for one of the most elite boxers in history.

Paris Hiltons Mansion of The Dogs:

Known for being a close friend of Kim Kardashian, Hilton too runs a successful empire. Besides being a passionate person in her line of work, the singer is a very dedicated dog mom. Her love for her faithful companions truly knows no bounds. In fact, she even had a custom-made mansion for her pooches to have a comfortable lifestyle.

This pristine home is a replica of the one she resides in and has very similar aesthetics for interiors. The mini-mansion came up to $325K. Hilton often posts pictures of her and the doggos just vibing together and having fun on Instagram on several occasions.

Miley Cyrus's Range Rover for Her Dogs:

The Party In The USA singer is known for her love of animals. The singer's quite fond of horses in general and even has a ranch just for them. Besides her beloved companions, she also has numerous dogs whom she often flaunts on social media. She is a major animal advocate and doesn't refuse to fight back for them.

However, in one such case, Cyrus's dogs were seemingly banned from her other cars by her family. And so, she decided to get them their own mode of personal transportation. And bought a stunning and spacious Range Rover worth $302,100 dedicated to her furry friends

Katy Perry's Ticket to Space:

The Roar singer has her own business empire besides being a judge on the famous reality television singing show, American Idol. Perry's vocal range remains unrivaled to this day and it has earned her plenty of opportunities career-wise. This self-made woman also runs her own successful brand of clothing and footwear. Each resembling the singer's persona. This has enabled her to further invest in other endeavors.

However, with all the money she's garnered through hard work, she's known for her generous nature. And so while she was in a romantic relationship with comedic persona Russel Brand, she purchased a ticket to space; quite the gesture. Which reportedly cost $200K.

Brad Pitt's Nazi Bike Antique:

The casanova of Hollywood is a very gifted actor with flair and a burning passion for acting. His films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have simply propelled him further in his career. But, a fun fact about Pitt is that he's quite fond of antiques.

And will spend as much as he possibly can to acquire the said artifact. It seems that he has a specific affinity for Nazy antiques and so in the year 2015, he paid a price of $30K for ultra-rare three-wheeled motorbikes manufactured in Germany. These same bikes were once used for a reconnaissance mission in the abundant land of Greece.

Johnny Depp's Imported Wine:

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor is known for making terrible financial decisions in the past. However, that hasn't stopped him from splurging regardless of the situation from time to time. It seems he shares some common ground with his character, Captain Jack Sparrow's love for wine or 'rum' in the case of the movie.

It seems that when it comes to consuming wine, the actor has a taste for the finer things in life. Sources mention that on a monthly basis, he has wine from different parts of the world shipped to his doorstep. But this isn't an annual purchase, he makes a monthly payment of $30K for the wine he imports.

Celine Dion's Humidifier:

This singer made her mark when she sang the My Heart Will Go On for the famous film Titanic. Her serenading voice followed by the depth of vibrato and falsetto resonates through the years. And remains timeless to this day

Being a singer requires high maintenance, especially with a gifted voice like Dion's. And so, she purchased a humidifier to contribute to the cause. However, this was no ordinary device worth a mere hundred dollars. She spent a total of $2 Million for her 'Core Humidifier'.

