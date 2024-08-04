Most Don’t Know About Deeply Uncomfortable Call Between Howard Stern and Melania: “Are You Nude?”

In the realm of shocking celebrity interviews, few stand out as much as the deeply uncomfortable exchange between Howard Stern and Melania Trump in 1999. This moment, which unraveled on air, provides a revealing glimpse into the dynamics of Melania’s relationship with Donald Trump and highlights the controversial nature of his media appearances. The infamous call took place during Donald’s first and unsuccessful bid for the presidency. Known for his provocative and often not-so-decent style, radio host Stern invited Donald onto his show. What ensued was a conversation that many would now consider one of the most misogynistic exchanges ever aired.

As per Indy100, as the interview progressed, Stern asked Trump to put his then-girlfriend, Melania, on the phone. Stern wasted no time in making Melania the focus of his crude questioning. He remarked, “Let me talk to that broad in your bed…What’s her name again? Melanie?... You are so hot…I have seen pictures of…I can’t believe it. You are a dream…What are you wearing right now?” Melania, seemingly trying to play along, responded, “Not much,” to which he followed up, “Are you naked? Are you nude?” Melania answered, “Almost.” Stern continued to make lewd comments as he remarked, “Ahhh, I’ve got my pants off already.”

Stephen A. Smith tells Howard Stern he wants to debate Donald Trump:



“I’d eat him alive … I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place, and I’d show up.” pic.twitter.com/EXC3PdbceA — The Recount (@therecount) January 23, 2024

In the 1999 interview, Stern’s questioning did not just stay on Melania’s attire and sex life; at one point, Trump even exclaimed, “She is actually naked. It’s a thing of beauty.” Such comments exemplify the type of discussions that Stern and Trump frequently engaged in, which often involved rating women’s appearances and discussing their sexual experiences in explicit detail.

As per The Independent, this incident is often compared to the infamous 'grab them by the p****' remarks that emerged during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, further cementing his notorious reputation. Despite the controversy, Trump has attempted to address these issues in the past. During his 2016 campaign, he sought to present a more respectful image, particularly in his interactions with women. Once when Stern asked him, “Have you ever felt her up in public?” Donald maintained his image and asserted, Yeah…I'm very well behaved, actually, and almost always I'm very down the middle.” Moreover, in one similar instance, he respectfully dodged the question and said, “Well, you know, in the old days I would not have minded answering that question, but today I'll take a pass.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

Stern, for his part, has refused to release additional recordings from these interviews. He remarked, “I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us, and I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now where people are attacking him.” Trump, meanwhile, has defended these interactions as playful banter, claiming, “I never anticipated running for office or being a politician, so I could have fun with Howard on the radio and everyone would love it. People do love it.”