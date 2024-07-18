‘Morning Joe’ Host Slams NBC for Taking Show Off-Air the Day After Assassination Attempt on Trump

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough slammed his own network for pulling the plug on his popular Morning Joe show on July 15, following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The popular talk show was allegedly taken off-air because NBC executives had feared that the program, which has an anti-Trump leaning, might make an inappropriate comment about the assassination attempt, potentially causing significant political backlash, per The Guardian.

The network said they want to focus coverage on the assassination alone, writing, “As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports,’ so there is one news feed covering this developing situation.” However, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source, that NBC network executives decided to pull Morning Joe to avoid any guests making an “inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole” while discussing Trump’s assassination attempt.

Joe Scarborough says he and Mika will quit Morning Joe if they are cancelled again in favor of Trump coverage by MSNBC. Scarborough says he was ”surprised and disappointed” when MSNBC brass canceled Morning Joe Monday. The popular host were told all MSNBC coverage would be hard… pic.twitter.com/Pz5enJX5vh — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) July 16, 2024

A visibly frustrated Scarborough, who co-hosts the show with his wife Mika Brzezinski, addressed viewers, slamming his network's decision. Scarborough didn't hold back when the show resumed on July 16 morning, even threatening to quit altogether if something like this happened again. “I just wanted to briefly talk to our friends and viewers that watch us every day and explain what happened yesterday,” Scarborough said at the program's start.

So ‘Morning Joe’ was pulled because someone on the show might say something “inappropriate?” You mean inappropriate as something that’s truthful? F**king got it. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 15, 2024

“We were explicitly told on Sunday evening that there would be a single news feed across all NBC news channels on Monday and that Lester Holt would anchor the coverage,” Scarborough continued. “But that didn't happen. We don’t know why it didn’t happen. Our team wasn’t given a satisfactory explanation. And after a strong backlash, plans were changed. We've discussed it off the air, and we’ll address it on the air because we’re transparent with our viewers. We were surprised and very disappointed.”

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Brzezinski followed up, emphasizing that the show thrives on “the place where you can go to have the hard conversations in a civil way,” especially in critical moments like the aftermath of an assassination attempt. “I think the reason this show started and continues after 17 years is because it’s a place for civil, hard conversations,” Brzezinski said. “Now, more than ever, is a time we need to be on air, and I believe our viewers agree.” Scarborough concluded the discussion with a stern warning: “Next time we’re told there's going to be a newsfeed replacing us, we’ll be in our chairs. The news feed will be us, or they can find someone else to sit here.”

I don't know. They cancelled @Morning_Joe.

What's next @Lawrence?

Fascists afoot?

Are we going to need Sherlock Holmes soon to find the truth?@MSNBC WTF??? https://t.co/F0XKSg2d7I — No Nonsense Nannie (@LindaOShea18) July 15, 2024

Morning Joe has become a staple for many, reportedly even counting President Joe Biden among its viewers. Just last week, Biden gave an unscheduled live on-the-phone interview to Scarborough. The show, however, has often been in the crosshairs of Trump’s attacks. During his presidency, Trump frequently lambasted the show, labeling Scarborough as “crazy” and Brzezinski as “dumb as a rock.” When Trump implied that Scarborough had killed someone in 2020, the host urged him to quit watching the program “for the sake of America.”