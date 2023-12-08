Months After Her Acting Debut, Here's What Kim Kardashian is Planning on Doing Next

Kim Kardashian will be reuniting with Ryan Murphy in a character that closely mirrors her actual life, after a well-received appearance as a publicist in the 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate. She spoke about juggling her many professional endeavors and her personal life on Wednesday's episode of Mavericks with Mav Carter on YouTube. Mav questioned Kim about her ambitions for her companies during the YouTube segment. She replied, "I have a brand, Skkn by Kim, and that's skincare, and I'm launching color cosmetics through that and fragrance where before I had it in three different places, so I now have it in one brand." She further added, "With Skkn, they don't know that I'm launching color cosmetics, but when they do, they'll see it's like all of the basics, all of the stuff to just like enhance your skin and fragrance."

The Kardashian star seems to have a lot on her plate with her several business ventures, reality TV programs, and parenting four little children. Kardashian will feature in a new sultry adult procedural that will be available to watch on Hulu, according to Deadline. She'll portray the most successful divorce attorney in Los Angeles, California, who also runs a female-only legal practice. The TV personality is now negotiating the terms of her acting contract. Jon Robin Baitz, the creator of Brothers & Sisters, will write the drama series. Kardashian already has a lot of inspiration around her like Wasser who represented her throughout her divorce from Kanye West, in addition to the fact that she is pursuing a legal degree.

Kardashian will both star and produce the female-driven comedy The Fifth Wheel, according to last month's reports. The film's rights were acquired by Netflix after an intense bidding battle including five proposals from significant distributors and streaming services. Paula Pell and Janine Brito, Kim's co-writers, were pleased with the proposal and accepted it. Deadline previously learned from sources that the TV personality has "appeared at every meeting" to promote the movie concept and is "very hands-on" in the acquisition process.

n 2018, Kardashian started a four-year legal firm apprenticeship in San Francisco. She is becoming a lawyer via an alternate path called "reading the law," or apprenticeship, rather than going to law school. She passed the baby bar in 2021, and she is now getting ready for the bar test. Although Kardashian shouldn't have too much trouble playing a lawyer, some on X are wondering whether she gave up her legal career to play an attorney on television. One user wrote, "Did she ever pass the baby bar? Or you know the BAR BAR, as in the CA Bar Exam!? Because they got real quiet about that. Don't mind me and my years of studying it's all good you can play a lawyer on TV." Another one shared, "I don’t want to see Kim Kardashian in TV or film. She’s not an actress." A third one wrote, "Because it's not like there's real, TALENTED actors who need the work, the money & the publicity. Porn stars are better actors than Kim Kardashian. If Ryan Murphy really thinks that he can make her a serious actor, then that channel's name should change from Hulu to 'Delulu'." A fourth added, "All this time we thought she was actually studying to be a lawyer. Come to find out it was all a character study for this role."

