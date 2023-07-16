Kris Jenner Looks Flawlessly Natural at Glam Brunch With Corey Gamble and Micheal Kives in Italy

Kris Jenner shows off her flawless skin in Italy!

Kris Jenner, accompanied by her boyfriend Corey Gamble, was recently photographed at a glamorous brunch in a prestigious restaurant in Italy. She revealed her natural skin without any filters or makeup. Seeing Kris without her usual beauty enhancements is unusual, but this candid moment captured her authentic appearance. As per the pictures obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kris Jenner sported oversized black sunglasses that obscured a significant portion of her face. However, her skin appeared textured and showcased a natural look. There was a subtle hint of redness on her cheeks, and her wrinkles were visibly pronounced. Kris opted for a modest white sundress paired with a black shawl as she enjoyed her meal among influential individuals.

Also Read: Kris Jenner's Post From Lavish Spain Vacation With 'Doppelganger' Stuns Fans: "Why Are There Two Of You"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

Kris Jenner and Corey were joined by prominent businessmen David Geffen and Michael Kives, as well as their respective partners, for the elegant lunch gathering. Michael, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of K5 Global, is currently embroiled in a highly controversial lawsuit that FTX has allegedly filed against him. It claims that he misappropriated funds totaling $700 million.

Interestingly, this is not the first occasion where Michael has been seen socializing with Kris Jenner. He was previously spotted attending one of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila events. However, during the event, an accusation emerged that Kim Kardashian had digitally altered a photo to include herself alongside Kris, Corey, Michael and Khloe, who were all present at the gathering.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

Also Read: Blac Chyna Says "It's All Love" Between Her And Kardashian-Jenner Family Post $100 Million Trial

During the past week, Kris Jenner made a striking fashion statement as she attended a wedding over the weekend. The renowned television personality, who is prominently featured on Hulu, graced the wedding ceremony of Stephanie Shepherd, a former assistant to Kim Kardashian. The event took place in the lavish locale of Beverly Hills.

During the weekend, Jenner made a captivating entrance wearing a striking black dress with a plunging neckline, revealing a generous amount of cleavage. The unedited pictures captured her elegant attire which hugged her body at the right places. To complete her ensemble, she accessorized with oversized diamond earrings and carried a matching small clutch. Kris was among a gathering of esteemed celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who also attended the glamorous event.

Also Read: Kris Jenner Annoys Kardashians Fans With Her Repetitive Birthday Tributes: “Use ChatGPT”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris Jenner has received accolades for looking remarkably youthful. In a recent photo, she posed alongside her daughter, Kylie, on a piano while wearing a gold hooded robe. Internet users jokingly remarked that she appeared "AI-generated" due to her seemingly ageless appearance. The mother-daughter duo shared the photo on Kylie's immensely popular Instagram page. Kylie, the renowned makeup mogul, also treated her followers to throwback pictures from her extravagant trip to Paris. Among the snapshots were images of her luxurious wardrobe and the scenic view from her private jet, valued at a staggering $72 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Buchan

However, it was the photo featuring Kylie and her mother that left fans feeling perplexed. The young entrepreneur looked stunning in a white one-shoulder dress paired with a white hoodie scarf, while Kris donned an unconventional hooded robe-style gown with cascading fabric that extended dramatically over her legs. In the photo, Kris propped one gold-clad leg on the piano bench, seemingly in a hotel setting, while the other leg gracefully trailed down toward the bottom of the frame. Despite the dim lighting, Kris wore sunglasses and held her phone to her cheek, adding to the overall unconventional aesthetic of the picture.

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kim By Calling Her 'Leader' Of The Family: 'It's Not a Cult That I'm Following'

Kris Jenner, 67, Has No Plans To Retire and Wants to Defy Age Just Like Her Own Mom