Mom Kris Jenner Calls Kendall Her 'Favorite Daughter,' Kendall Doesn't Believe Her

Who is momager Kris Jenner's "favorite child"? It's Kendall. On the latest episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kris revealed that Kendall is her favorite daughter. In a face time video with the former Victoria's Secret supermodel, Kris is heard saying "my favorite, favorite daughter." To this, Kendall reacts in disbelief and says, "Aw okay. Why do I not believe you?" She insists that her mom repeat it one more time. "Say it one more time." Kris enthusiastically repeats, "You're my favorite, my favorite, favorite daughter."

However, during the episode confessional, Kendall calls out her mom while revealing, "No, not at all. I know the truth. I'm not her favorite. My money's on Kylie. She literally said it yesterday in an interview on a lie detector." The model and reality star was sarcastically referring to Kris' September 2022 appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," where the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family took a lie detector test with Kylie. During the segment, Kylie asked Kris, "Am I your favorite child?" to which she quickly responded with a 'yes' and the lie detector buzzed that she was telling the truth. Show host James Corden was shocked that Kris could pick her favorite child so quickly. "I can't go home," Kris had quipped after the revelation on the show. She continued jokingly, "You know what? Every day I have a different favorite, we'll keep it at that."

This is not the first time Kris has favored a different child as her "favorite." In February 2020, Kris had shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Good America founder Khloé Kardashian was her favorite — for the day. According to ET Online, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé were asked who is Kris' favorite child during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in January 2019, to which they had collectively agreed that Kylie was their mom's favorite. "Kimberly 10 years ago," Khloe revealed, before the three replied, "Kylie now," in unison. "And these are facts," Kourtney added.

In April 2022, Kim Kardashian prank-hacked her mom's Twitter account and tweeted, "I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!" To which Kim jokingly replied, "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing." "Obviously hacked," Kylie tweeted in response to the tweet, while Khloé tweeted, "You spelled Khloé wrong."

Kim further tweeted from her mother's Twitter account, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know I learned from her!!!!!" "You are just so nice today mom!" Kim responded to the tweet. "I didn't even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me." It is obvious to see that all of the Kardashian-Jenner kids are eyeing the "most favorite kid" spot on their mother Kris Jenner's list.