Model Who Attended Diddy’s Parties Reveals The One Choice She Made That 'Saved Her Life'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' countless charges, a model has opened up about her experiences attending Diddy's notorious parties. Precious Muir, a British model and former reality TV personality, attended Diddy’s infamous events during her early 20s while living in New York. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she shared what she witnessed, the pressures she faced, and the critical decision she made— avoiding drugs— which she believes 'saved her life.'

Muir recalled being immediately approached by people offering cocaine and weed when she arrived at Diddy’s get-togethers. "Minutes into the party, they want to kick it off in the right way," she said, explaining how the drugs and alcohol were used as a form of control to see who could be manipulated. “Not doing drugs saved my life,” Muir emphasized. “I truly believe that not participating in drugs prevented me from going into a dark place that many other girls went to.”

I believe that Diddy must have been shown this kind of “lifestyle” but he clearly embraced it & took it to the point of no return 😒 smh.#DiddyArrested — Precious Muir (@PreciousMuir) September 19, 2024

Muir, who moved to the US in 2005, attended these parties as part of her efforts to break into the modeling industry. "My agent really wanted me to network, go out there and meet people," she explained. "Opportunities would arise. I was encouraged to go to parties and events because it was important to meet the right people." She claimed that women at the parties were offered drinks 'laced' with drugs, as reported by Mirror.

She also noted that the environment grew more dangerous as the night progressed, with partygoers engaging in increasingly explicit activities. “There were a lot of girls who didn’t make it, a lot of girls who gave up modeling or went into therapy or rehab,” she stressed. She described seeing young women engaging in sexual acts, often pressured into doing so, and finding condom wrappers and drug paraphernalia in the bathrooms.

The model also expressed concern over the presence of children at these parties. "I saw children there... You're seeing half-naked women and naked women in the pool, hooking up and groping each other." The parties would reportedly continue late into the night, with guests being encouraged to stay and go to secluded areas like the basement.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alan Chapman

Muir also argued that Diddy maintained tight control over the events and his guests. Security was strict about phone use to discourage photography. She explained that Diddy was like the 'leader of the pack,' with other individuals acting like 'wolves' around vulnerable young women hoping to advance their careers. These revelations come as Diddy faces federal charges, including sex trafficking, coercion, and racketeering. Some accusers allege they were drugged and forced into non-consensual sexual activities, while cameras installed throughout Diddy’s properties allegedly captured the acts to be used for blackmail later. Muir admitted she wasn't surprised by Diddy's arrest, given the atmosphere she experienced.

"It was a very adult atmosphere. It could go anywhere," she said. Reflecting on the allegations, she exclaimed that she was completely 'disgusted.' "I can't understand why a person would want to be like this, but I'm not surprised at all by the accusations," she stated. Diddy has denied all allegations and remains in federal custody as he awaits trial.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)