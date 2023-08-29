Miley Cyrus On What Inspires Her Fashion and Style and How It Sets Her Apart

30-year-old Miley Cyrus has maintained an ability to both entertain—thanks to megahits like Wrecking Ball and, more recently, Flowers and Used To Be Young—and educate through her nonprofit Happy Hippie Foundation, which unites young people to fight the injustice faced by homeless youth, LGBTQIA+ youth, and other vulnerable groups. Suffice it to say that Cyrus has had a tremendous impact on many people, and she also discussed celebrityhood, fashion, and family in an exclusive interview with Vogue.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

In particular, Cyrus also discussed what inspired her sense of style and fashion. When asked how she thought her style had evolved over the last few years, Cyrus shared that a certain level of fearlessness drove her. “Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out. It’s like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy,” she said.

The ex-Disney star continued, “There’s something kind of childlike [about it]. You’re so fearless when you get yourself dressed when you’re a kid. You don't think about what someone will think of you or what they’ll judge. It’s just about expression and how you feel that day. There’s a fearlessness. And so when I get dressed, I try to kind of think like my inner child, and be genuine and authentic in whatever I’m wearing.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

In an interview with British Vogue, the actress and singing sensation talked about how she discovered her own design sensibilities while still playing Hannah Montana on Disney Channel. “There was a time when I didn’t have as much control because I was playing a character,” Cyrus, 30, told British Vogue on an episode of Life in Looks, which featured The Climb singer reminiscing about 17 of her most famous outfits. “It wasn’t always about my own feeling but it was about what was best for the character. And as I started to understand the magic of Hannah is actually the magic of me, I started infusing my own style into her style.”

Hannah Montana's titular character was played by Cyrus when it debuted on Disney Channel in 2006. The four seasons of the comedy, which also led to five CDs, a feature picture, and more than 100 concerts, followed Miley Stewart as she lived a double life as the well-known pop singer Hannah Montana.

In the interview with British Vogue, the Last Song singer also spoke about a custom-made Jeremy Scott outfit from season one of the show as the first time that “I decided that I was going to have control over what I wear.” The dress included designs of various road signs and a huge collar. While revealing that the “fabulous” dress was the result of a torturous “four-hour fitting” on the Hannah Montana set, the singer nonetheless raved about Scott, 47, and his "loyalty" at a time when “no designers understood dressing a teen pop star from a Disney TV show."

