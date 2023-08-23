Miley Cyrus' Stepdad Dominic Purcell Posts Proud Picture Alongside Mama Tish Cyrus

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has a new cheerleader—her new "stepdad," Dominic Purcell, who got engaged to her mother, Tish Cyrus, early this year in April 2023. The 53-year-old posed proudly alongside the 30-year-old pop star's gigantic poster with her mother, Tish Cyrus. It's admirable, to be precise.

The Aussie actor took to his Instagram account to boast how proud he is of Miley and her successful music career on Thursday, August 17, 2023. And it showed his strong bond with the Cyrus clan, as reported in the Daily Mail. He posted his picture alongside the 56-year-old Tish and Miley's poster promoting her upcoming new album, Used To Be Young.

He captioned the post, "Proud mumma bear proud @tishcyrus….. love you both. Just rad humans." The Hannah Montana star has two new stepparents after her mom, Tish, announced her engagement to Prison Break actor Purcell. The news flashed eight months after the popstar's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, proposed to singer Firerose earlier this year.

Dominic and Tish went public with their relationship in July 2022, three months after she divorced the Achy Breaky Heart singer. Miley's parents tied the knot in 1993 and closed their romantic chapter with their divorce in 2022. In the divorce filings, Tish cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.

The court documents also noted that they had not 'cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.' Billy filed divorce papers in October 2010 before dropping the filing in March 2011 until their final divorce. His ex-wife filed separate papers in 2013; however, the two reconciled one month after taking the couple's therapy.

The ex-couple share five children; other than Miley, they are parents to 36-year-old Brandi, 34-year-old Trace, 29-year-old Braison, and 23-year-old Noah. Popstar's blonde mom sparked romance rumors after she left heart emojis on his Instagram alongside "Hi Babe." US Weekly reported, 'Tish truly feels like she has found her soulmate' in Purcell.

The Aussie actor was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until their divorce in 2008. The insider also mentioned, "Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was "the one". However, that didn't take long, and they've been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other."

Miley's biological father, Billy, had been head over heels in love with his 34-year-old new flame and songstress, Firerose. The 61-year-old country singer got engaged and announced the news of his impending nuptials with a post on Instagram. Firerose flashed a large engagement ring, and Billy captioned it, "Happiness is everything."

Music legend Dolly Parton, who is a close friend of the Ray family, exclusively told US Weekly about her meeting with Firerose. She described her as a "sweet girl." Parton is a godmother to Miley and has been a huge supporter of her and Billy. "I love Billy Ray like I love Miley. They're family," Parton expressed. "He's like a brother to me, and she's like a daughter."

