Miley Cyrus Nostalgically Recalls Going to Cheesecake Factory With Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus recently shared a heartwarming memory from her Disney days in an interesting walk down memory lane. The multi-talented singer and actress used TikTok to share memories of an unforgettable evening in 2009 when she, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Emily Osment chose to visit the iconic Cheesecake Factory after the red carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie.

This sweet moment was revealed during Miley's Used to Be Young TikTok series, in which she has been sharing previously unknown anecdotes from her life and background and reflecting on her extraordinary journey from her modest beginnings to her present status as a pop-cultural icon, per People.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Explains How ‘See You Again’ Became a Hit Despite Label Doubting It: “Fans Decided Otherwise”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Cyrus candidly displayed an old photo of herself with Emily Osment, Demi Lovato, and Taylor Swift while stating, “This picture has become a meme where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group.'" The striking difference in their clothing was what especially captivated everyone about this picture. Cyrus stood out in sweatpants, a comfortable cardigan, and Ugg boots, whereas Swift, Lovato, and Osment were dressed in heels, dazzling outfits, and flawless hair and makeup.

Cyrus, who is renowned for her openness and honesty, sarcastically joked, “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” illustrating the uniqueness that she has always embraced. She showed the photo again and said, “I mean, hello?”

“If you didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture idk what’s wrong with you”



- Miley Cyrus reacting to her iconic pic with Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato pic.twitter.com/lpg5b5pWlr — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) August 31, 2023

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Feels Gratitude For Beyonce and Rihanna Who Treated Her Like a 'Little Sister'

The singer chuckled as she remarked that the Cheesecake Factory was where she, Osment, Swift, and Lovato were headed in the picture. She said, “These are some classy ladies.” However, it's worth noting that Miley mistook the group's attire for the Grammy Awards when, in reality, it was for the premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie. This was an important moment in their careers as they were all part of the film's cast, reports E News.

The Used to Be Young TikTok series, created by Cyrus in celebration of the release of her song of the same name, includes this lovely memory. Cyrus asks her fans and followers to take a journey through her life through these videos, beginning in 1992 and reflecting on the numerous stages and events that have formed her into the artist she is today.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Says Viral Pic of Her, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Is Clear Proof Of Her Bisexuality

USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW.



This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am… pic.twitter.com/pUVRNlB1RD — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 25, 2023

Cyrus said in a press release about the new song, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future." Over the years, Miley's followers have grown to love her for her honest storytelling and her capacity for humor in everyday situations. Her ability to relate to people from various backgrounds and orientations is a result of her defiant sincerity.

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About the Controversial Vanity Fair Cover Photo of Hers From 2008

Miley Cyrus Shares the Truth About Her Contentious Vanity Fair Cover From More Than Ten Years Ago