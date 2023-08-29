Miley Cyrus Shares Emotional Note, Dedicates Her Latest Single ‘Used to Be Young’ to Her Fans

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus has once again captivated her fans with the release of her latest single's music video, Used to Be Young, which premiered on Friday, August 25. The emotional pop ballad has already sent shockwaves through the internet, and fans and music enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional on TV Special as She Recalls Bonding Over Music With Dad as a Kid

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Cyrus revealed that she penned this poignant song during a phase in her life when she grappled with feeling misunderstood and thanked her fans for being there for her throughout her tumultuous journey. This track marks her first release since March's hit Endless Summer Vacation, and it's clear that Cyrus poured her emotions into every lyric. The artist expressed her gratitude to her loyal fan base saying, "USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW. This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Metcalfe

Sharing her gratitude she continued, "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley." Cyrus thanked her devoted followers for making her dreams a reality and acknowledged their unwavering support throughout her journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Stepdad Dominic Purcell Posts Proud Picture Alongside Mama Tish Cyrus

Cyrus opened up about her creative process, sharing that she dedicated the past 18 months to crafting a sonic masterpiece that reflects her unique perspective. The culmination of this effort is Used to Be Young, a song she believes will keep evolving with each passing day, much like life itself. The artist found beauty in the unfinished nature of the track, which she likened to her current life stage—both incomplete and yet whole.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Jokes About 'Hannah Montana' In New Teaser Clip of 'Used To Be Young'

The decision to release this powerful single outside the context of her recent album was a deliberate one for Cyrus. She chose August 25 as the release date, explaining its personal and career significance in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel. This date holds historical weight, as it was on August 25, 2013, that Cyrus delivered a memorable performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. During that iconic event, she sang We Can't Stop before making a splash by shedding her teddy bear onesie to reveal a beige latex bikini. This momentous performance saw her dancing provocatively with a foam finger as Robin Thicke performed Blurred Lines.

10 years ago today, Miley Cyrus garnered international attention with her controversial VMAs performance with Robin Thicke.



The performance is now considered one of the most iconic moments in VMA and award show history. pic.twitter.com/VafnL6bCEK — PopCentral (@popcentral_) August 24, 2023

This performance became etched in pop-culture history, but Cyrus admitted that it haunted her for years. The song is a testament to her journey, encapsulating her experiences and emotions in a melodic narrative that resonates with fans across the globe. In the wake of this much-anticipated release, Cyrus continues to garner praise for her raw vulnerability and genuine connection with her audience.

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Unveils New Music With ‘Used to Be Young’ Posters on Instagram Leaving Fans Excited

Here's The Reasons Why Dolly Parton Won't Eat Anything Cooked by Miley Cyrus