Miley Cyrus Jokes Photo With Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Is Proof She’s Bisexual: ‘I Mean, Hello?’

Miley Cyrus playfully suggested that her LGBTQ+ identity should have been apparent to her fans long before she publically came out.

In her ongoing TikTok series centered around her latest single, Used to Be Young, Miley Cyrus is taking a nostalgic journey down memory lane. In the nineteenth installment, she reminisces about a vintage photo featuring herself walking alongside her Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato.

In an August 31 TikTok video addressing the photo that has since gone viral, Miley playfully commented on their group outing snapshot. In the picture, she was casually dressed in sweatpants, a comfortable cardigan, and fuzzy boots, in contrast to the rest of the group, who were dressed in glamorous attire: "If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you. I mean, hello! Look at 'em."

The singer openly confessed that the group of girls was, in fact, on their way to the Cheesecake Factory after attending the red-carpet premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie. "I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the Cheesecake Factory. Me and Emily, Taylor Swift, and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory. These are some classy ladies," she said.

Cyrus has been forthright about her sexuality in the years following the conclusion of Hannah Montana, which wrapped up its four-season run on Disney Channel in 2011. As per US Weekly, she publicly identified as pansexual in 2015, the same year during which she briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger and was seen sharing a kiss with model Stella Maxwell. She publicly identified as pansexual in 2015 and elaborated on this aspect of her identity during an interview with Variety the following year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

"My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade. My first relationship in my life was with a chick. I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK. Even at that time, when my parents didn’t understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand," the star said at the time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Three years after that, in December 2018, Cyrus got married to Liam Hemsworth. In July 2019, she shared with Elle magazine, "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that." In an August 2020 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus elaborated on that point: "I was attracted to girls before I was ever attracted to guys,” adding, “When I was 11 years old, I used to think Minnie Mouse was super f—king hot. Which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so my odds went up.”

