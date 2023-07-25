Miley Cyrus' Salary for 'Hannah Montana' Was Surprisingly Low: "Least Paid on The Show"

Back in 2006, when Hannah Montana first debuted, Disney couldn't anticipate its overwhelming success. The sitcom centered around Miley Stewart, a regular teenager leading a double life as the famous teen pop star Hannah Montana. The show's triumph on Disney, spanning four seasons and 98 episodes, led to the franchise becoming a global sensation. Furthermore, it propelled Miley Cyrus, who played the lead role, to superstardom, making her one of the most renowned figures worldwide. Disney seized the success of Hannah Montana, extending it beyond the show. They released a movie bearing the same name, raking in $15.5 million at the box office. An abundance of merchandise featuring Cyrus' likeness flooded the market. Additionally, Cyrus embarked on tour as Hannah Montana, delighting fans across the U.S. However, despite her efforts, it was surprising that she earned little profit from the television show.

In 2016, during an interview with Elle, Cyrus discussed her career journey up to that point. She fondly remembered her time on Hannah Montana and expressed her immense excitement about being a part of Disney. However, the singer admitted that her excitement may have hindered her during salary negotiations for the iconic role. Despite being the show's clear star, she disclosed that she probably didn't earn as much as her fellow castmates, at least in the show's initial stages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Cyrus expressed regret, saying, "I just wanted to be on TV. I mean, at one point—they'll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person in the [Hannah Montana] cast because I didn't know any better. I was just like; I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it!" Due to her excitement, Cyrus didn't initially realize the power she held in her career. Thankfully, her mother, Tish Cyrus, stepped in and hired professionals to manage the singer's career. Cyrus disclosed that she didn't fully comprehend the importance of owning her name during her time on the show. However, her mother's realization of the potential exploitation of a child star led her to take action and protect her daughter by hiring smart people to navigate and safeguard her career.

Miley Cyrus sign autographs inside at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society. Image Source: Getty Images | Stephen Shugerman

According to the New York Post, Cyrus earned $15,000 per episode for her role in Hannah Montana. While this may seem substantial to the average person, it is relatively low for a TV star of her caliber. In comparison, Selena Gomez, another prominent Disney Channel star, made $25,000 per episode for Wizards of Waverly Place, even though her show premiered a year and a half after Hannah Montana. Meanwhile, at Nickelodeon, Miranda Cosgrove earned an impressive $180,000 per episode for iCarly. Despite potentially being underpaid for her work on Hannah Montana episodes, Cyrus's net worth tells a different story. Thanks to her successful singing career, she has amassed a staggering $160 million, showcasing her remarkable financial success. Cyrus has indeed found the best of both worlds in her multifaceted career.

