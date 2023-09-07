Miley Cyrus Looks Back at ‘Flirting’ With Ariana Grande During Their 2015 Duet: “She Was a Little Scared”

Miley Cyrus can't help but flirt, especially when it comes to Ariana Grande.

The Used to Be Young singer-songwriter reflected on her 2015 rendition of Crowded House's 1986 smash Don't Dream It's Over with Grande as part of her Backyard Sessions series and talked about their enduring connection in a new TikTok video aired on September 5.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Claims She “Didn’t Make a Dime” From Her Famous 2014 Bangerz Tour

"This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard," said Cyrus, 30, as she looked back upon the iconic duet, a video that has now generated over 114 million views on YouTube, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

The pop artist, who questioned Grande, 30, about her animal onesie in the video which caused her to miss one of her singing cues, said, "I was flirting with her, and she was a little scared."

"We were having fun," Cyrus explained. "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and the same thing for me with her."

Also Read: Here’s Why Miley Cyrus Is Keeping Her New Relationship With Drummer Maxx Morando 'Lowkey'

The Don't Dream It's Over cover was the first of the two celebrities' numerous professional collaborations. At Grande's 2017 'One Love Manchester' charity event, which supported the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing that had just occurred after her performance, they joined together once more to sing the Crowded House classic. For the 2019 single Don't Call Me Angel with Lana Del Rey, Cyrus and Grande collaborated once more. The song was used in the Charlie's Angels remake, which was released that same year.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Reflects On the Difficulties of Being a Member of a 'Famous Family'

In an appearance with The Howard Stern Show in 2018, Cyrus discussed her friendship with Grande and mentioned how they had supported one another in difficult situations. "I feel like people have these friendships that are really based on, 'Hey, you know, you're famous. I'm famous, and if we come together, we're like so famous,'" she said.

"It's really stupid, and it's not really a real friendship, and you probably talk where everyone can see it more than you talk privately," added the star. "If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it's true or not, 'cause people say crazy s--- about me all the time, but I'll just text her and say, 'You know, I'm really thinking about you, and if you ever want to talk to me...'"

"She's kind of one of my favorite artists right now," continued Cyrus of Grande.

On SiriusXM's Radio Andy in 2018, Miley discussed their connection in public and mentioned that she and Ariana had “been texting.” The songstress added, “I’ve been trying to start a real relationship and not try to ask her to work or try to collaborate too much. But I feel like she needs a friend, and I need a friend. And I would love to start that relationship more.”

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Spoke About Her 'Undeniable Chemistry' with Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth in 'The Last Song'

Miley Cyrus Defends Her 2009 TCA Performance: “Danced on Stage With a ‘Pole’ for Stability”