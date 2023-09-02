Miley Cyrus Generously Lends Her Million-Dollar Mansion for Mother Tish Cyrus’ Wedding

Star Miley Cyrus generously opened the doors of her lavish Malibu property, valued at a stunning $7.9 million, to celebrate her mother Tish Cyrus' wedding to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in a heartwarming gesture of love. The small-scale, celebrity-studded celebration was held against the calm background of Miley's Malibu house.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Tish, 56, exuded timeless elegance as she embarked on her new life as Dominic Purcell's partner. She looked stunning in a strapless lace gown. A dashing contrast to his bride's ethereal beauty, the groom, the renowned actor who played Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break, wore a classic white collared shirt and black slacks, reports E News.

Brandi Cyrus, Miley's older sister, was one of the bridesmaids. The two sisters' light blue outfits added a touch of elegance to the proceedings. Their exquisite white rose and baby's breath flower arrangements gave off an air of simplicity. Miley's 34-year-old older brother Trace Cyrus happily supported his mother and her partner by serving as a groomsman.

Vogue Weddings shares new photos from Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s wedding. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/i2tf7Mq7Kl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

The Cyrus family is quite close-knit, as evidenced by Miley's choice to give her million-dollar property as the venue for her mother's wedding. After tragically losing her previous Malibu mansion in the 2019 wildfires, Miley bought the property in 2022, adding sentimental value to the lovely estate. Miley's Malibu home has spectacular views of the ocean and mountains and boasts approximately 7,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, and 6.5 bathrooms. It is situated on a vast 1.5-acre estate and is the ideal location for an elegant wedding, per The Richest. The path that Tish took to arrive at this happy day was not without its twists and turns. After Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus and she divorced in 2022, ending their 28-year union, she started a new chapter in her life with Purcell. In contrast, despite their considerable age gap, Billy Ray found love again and was engaged to singer Firerose in August 2022.

Miley Cyrus with her family on @TishCyrus’ wedding day 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4I2EG3WoEM — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) August 27, 2023

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” a joint statement that was at the time given to People read, per Billboard. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

Tish's five children now have multiple stepsiblings due to the couple's marriage. Rebecca Williamson, Dominic's ex-wife, and he had two boys and two daughters. The couple made their relationship public in November through Instagram, and they announced their engagement in May. In her post, Miley's mother showed off a close-up of her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring and a picture of herself and her now-husband embracing. "A thousand times... yes @dominicpurcell," Tish wrote as the caption for the photo.

