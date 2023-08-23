Miley Cyrus Jokes About 'Hannah Montana' In New Teaser Clip of 'Used To Be Young'

In anticipation of her next song and concert, Miley Cyrus released a new teaser. The singer, now 30 years old, captioned the throwback video, "Used To Be Young. August 25th. Endless summer vacation: continued. August 24 on ABC." In the clip, Miley was wearing a backless dress, along with her highlighted hairdo. There was no mention of Cyrus' new music in the footage. Instead, she gave fans a sneak peek at the series finale of her hit program Hannah Montana. She blew a kiss and sang a few notes, saying, "The last episode was very dramatic." Miley then flipped up her computer to play a clip from the same show, which ran from 2006 to 2011.

On Friday, the Wrecking Ball singer shared countdown timer posts to promote her new album, Used To Be Young, on August 25—the same day her musician father, Billy Ray Cyrus, turns 62. Miley uploaded several pictures on Instagram, one of which showed her wearing a green corset top, fishnet tights, silver socks, and heels. The lyrics to Miley's new song are out, and she used the song to look back on her wilder days. The lyrics go, "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young."

Seven months have passed since Miley released her smash song Flowers'on the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Miley said that she had left her partying days behind her after rejecting a song about clubbing that was presented to her by an anonymous artist. She said, "It was like, you know, the standard f*****-up-in-the-club track. And I was like, 'I'm two years sober. That's not where I spend my time, you know? You're more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum. It's not about being self-serious. I've just evolved."

Flowers is spending it’s 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance. This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger. pic.twitter.com/ekVb103LTj — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 6, 2023

She was spotted getting all emotional as she performed her duties as maid of honor at her mother's wedding, and her posts appeared just hours afterward. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, 56, and Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, 53, were engaged four months ago and were finally married on Saturday, with Miley Cyrus looking radiant in a pale blue outfit.

In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray for the third time. Their marriage lasted 28 years. Seven months later, in November 2022, she and Purcell came out to the public. After a few months of dating, Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, announced their engagement in November 2022. They haven't said "I do" yet, but it seems doubtful that Miley will be there. A source told E! News, "The divorce between [Miley’s] parents [has] put a strain on her relationship with her dad, and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year. She, of course, hopes he is happy, but Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

