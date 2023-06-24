When Miley Cyrus Lost Movie Role To Selena Gomez Because of Her Viral Pic With Liam's Cake

Miley Cyrus, the pop icon and singing star who made it to the charts with her 2023 single "Flowers," was replaced with Selena Gomez for the movie "Hotel Transylvania," the reasons for which she tweeted back then, in August 2019.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The singer accused Hemsworth of infidelity recently with her sly lyrics, but there was a time when they were deeply in love. The actor and singer had tweeted, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will." In a throwback to their relationship, the incident that led to her replacement in the movie was because Cyrus purchased a pen*s-shaped cake for Hemsworth, and pictures of her licking the cake went viral.

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Back in 2012, when Hemsworth and Cyrus were dating, the singer decided to go the extra mile for her boyfriend by purchasing a cake in a risque shape. The bold and unapologetic personality of Miley Cyrus shone through as she posed with the cake, playfully licking it. Unknown how the images would affect the actor and singer's future pursuits, she was removed from the animated film "Hotel Transylvania." In one of her tweets, Cyrus wrote, "I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a p*nis cake for his birthday and licking it." The role then went to Selena Gomez.

this week ten years ago, photos leaked of miley cyrus licking a penis-shaped cake at her boyfriend liam hemsworth's birthday party: pic.twitter.com/PbPX4JKeUh — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) February 3, 2022

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018 and filed for divorce less than a year later in 2019. The year was hard on both, especially on Cyrus, as the former couple cited excessive conflict as the reason behind them parting their ways from each other. The two initially met on the set of the film "The Last Song," based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, and soon the duo became engaged in 2012. However, they subsequently broke up with no reason spilled. Surprisingly, they rekindled their romance in 2017 and eventually put a ring on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

While the cake incident may have caused quite a stir at the time, the singer refused to quit her fearless attitude. To this day, she remains the same relentless personality who has evolved beautifully as an artist. Cyrus' fans never ceased to believe in her and her outspoken nature. Despite the ups and downs of her personal life, she has made a resounding comeback with her latest discography.

