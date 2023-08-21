Miley Cyrus Unveils New Music With ‘Used to Be Young’ Posters on Instagram Leaving Fans Excited

There are indications that new music from Miley Cyrus might be in the works. This speculation arises from a recent Instagram post on Tuesday, August 15, where the artist behind "Flowers" shared a mysterious teaser. This teaser hints at the possibility of an upcoming project.

“I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” accompanying a video of a sunlit street, Miley Cyrus provided a caption. In the video, a building is covered in posters displaying her face and song lyrics from her various past eras, presented chronologically. These include lines like "I hopped off the plane at LAX" from "Party in the USA," "I can almost see it, that dream I'm dreaming" from "The Climb," "I came in like a wrecking ball" from "Wrecking Ball," and "I can buy myself flowers" from "Flowers."

Also Read: Here's The Reasons Why Dolly Parton Won't Eat Anything Cooked by Miley Cyrus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Among these, there's a new addition to Cyrus' lyrical collection: "I used to be young." This teaser has stirred anticipation for potential upcoming music from the artist, as per Billboard. Additionally, the former Disney Channel star modified several thumbnail images on her YouTube videos to feature the prominent phrase "USED TO BE YOUNG," displayed in uppercase letters.

The teaser arrives several months after the launch of Miley Cyrus' eighth studio album, titled "Endless Summer Vacation," which was released in March. This album was introduced with singles such as "Flowers," "River," and "Jaded." Notably, it achieved a peak position of No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. Furthermore, the track "Flowers" held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a consecutive span of eight weeks.

Also Read: Sinead O’Connor Once Wrote a 'Scathing' Open Letter to Miley Cyrus That Wasn’t Received Well

As reported by Marca, the single was originally planned to be part of her earlier album titled 'Endless Summer Vacation.' This information was verified by her sister, Brandi Cyrus, during an episode of the podcast 'My Favorite Thing.' Brandi mentioned that Miley's preferred song from 'ESV' would eventually be launched at a future date.

"Used to be Young" is a song crafted under the production of Mike Will Made It. Miley Cyrus initially alluded to this enigmatic track in her June 2023 feature on the cover of British Vogue. About the song, she recounted an instance when a songwriter presented her with a high-energy, club-oriented composition that no longer resonated with her evolving musical identity, as reported by J-14 magazine.

Also Read: Sophia Bush, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears Are Among Celebs Who Have Had The Shortest Marriages

Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

“It was like, you know, the standard f–ked up in the club track. And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum,” she explained. “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.” This encounter prompted her to create a different song that recognizes her former self. Within the interview, the ex-Disney luminary shared a glimpse of the enigma track's lyrics, unveiling four lines that go: “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young.”

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus Have Been Banned From Performing or Setting Foot in China

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Becomes No. 1 Album , Breaks Long Standing Tie with Miley Cyrus