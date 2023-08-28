Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional on TV Special as She Recalls Bonding Over Music With Dad as a Kid

Miley Cyrus is once again capturing hearts and audiences with her latest musical journey, releasing the new smash hit Used to Be Young. To commemorate the musical milestone, Miley gifted fans an emotional special titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) that aired on ABC. The special not only consisted of captivating performances from her hit album Endless Summer Vacation but also brought forth tears, revelations, and a surprising announcement.

The Los Angeles backdrop provided the perfect "vibe" for her soulful renditions, and it is evident that Miley poured her heart into her performances. However, what got everyone talking was when the Flowers singer reminisced about her childhood and bonding over music with her dad. She candidly shared her thoughts on her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Miley's tears flowed as she spoke about the cherished memories of making music with her dad during her childhood.

"I have great memories of playing music with my dad as a child," Miley confessed on the TV special, even though her relationship with her father is currently strained, reports The US Sun. Her vulnerability and honest emotions came through as she continued, "It makes me emotional!"

Miley also took to TikTok and spoke in greater detail about Billy Ray. According to Insider, she explained, "My dad grew up the opposite of me. So I think that's where me and my dad's relationship to fame and success is wildly different." She continued, "I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, and learning and absorbing, and I think I can see my wheels turning in watching his voice and the way that he's using the instrument... I will say that I feel, vocally, my dad was underappreciated." She even stated that for Billy Ray, fame was "like healing a childhood wound," whereas she was always made to "feel like a star."

It's also worth noting that Miley's special aired a few hours after her mother announced her wedding on social media. Tish revealed that she and Dominic Purcell had tied the knot in Malibu. She captioned the post, “8.19.23 married my best friend and it was magical @dominicpurcell.” Fans are in awe and over the moon for the two lovebirds. One fan commented, “Congratulations, I’m so happy for you two!! What a gorgeous couple! And what a beautiful way to honor your sweet mama, she’s in heaven so proud of you.”

The lovebirds Tish and Dominic’s wedding is overflowing with happy moments. The couple declared their engagement on April 29 on social media this year. Tish kept it all under wraps until she was sure about the love of her life Dominic. She claims Purcel as her soulmate with whom she sees a healthy future.

