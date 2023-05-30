Miley Cyrus' Rare Confession on How She Met Boyfriend Maxx Morando: "It Was Blind for Me and Not Really for Him"

Miley Cyrus disclosed that she encountered her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, the old-fashioned way. Speculation about a romantic connection between pop star Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando surfaced in late 2021. This was fueled by sightings of them together in Miami during Cyrus' New Year's Eve special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party. The Daily Mail captured a moment between them on her hotel room balcony and glimpses of them dancing backstage. In March 2022, Entertainment Tonight confirmed their relationship, describing it as "low-key."

In a recent British Vogue profile, the 30-year-old pop star revealed the story of how she met her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, 24, stating they were set up on a blind date. "We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him, I thought, the worst that can happen is I leave," she explained to the outlet. According to the publication, Cyrus started dating the 24-year-old musician "a couple of summers" ago, but this is the first time she has publicly discussed their relationship. During the interview, interviewer Giles Hattersley observed that Morando called Cyrus, and the ringtone playing was Erykah Badu's Tyrone. Cyrus playfully referred to it as her "boyfriend sexy ringtone," acknowledging the track.

Cyrus also shared a story about the release of her album Endless Summer Vacation. She mentioned that at the time, she was not in Los Angeles and didn't have her phone with her. She recalled how her boyfriend had his phone, while she didn't bring one. The chart position of her album was not important to her because it wouldn't have changed anything. She expressed that external factors or compromises wouldn't make a difference to her. Using a metaphor, she said, "I've been in the Garden of Eden before and I've taken the red apple, and it never feels good."

In a September interview with Vogue, Cyrus shared that Morando played a role in designing one of her festivals looks in collaboration with designer Shane Kastl. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl, their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply." In October 2022, an insider informed E! News, "Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious...They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well," they said. In March 2023, Cyrus and Morando made a public statement that they are still together. They were seen together, holding hands, at the Versace show in Los Angeles.